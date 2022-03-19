Saturday, March 19, 2022
‘Dalit man was not killed for his stylish moustache and lifestyle’: Rajasthan Police issues clarification, rubbishes social media claims

Yesterday it was reported that the Dalit man, a resident of Barwa village, was stabbed to death by two miscreants who allegedly could not tolerate his moustache and his good lifestyle after getting the govt job.

OpIndia Staff
Rajasthan police debunks claim that Dalit man was murdered for his stylish moustache
13

On Friday, March 18, the Rajasthan police took to Twitter to clarify the true cause of the death of Jitendrapal Meghwal, the Dalit resident of Barwa village in Rajasthan, who was stabbed to death on Tuesday 15th March 2022, by two miscreants for his moustache and his good lifestyle, as many on social media claimed.

In a thread of Tweets written in Hindi, the Rajasthan police revealed that the claims that Jitendrapal Meghwal was murdered because the accused couldn’t stand his moustache and his good lifestyle were false. According to the police, there was no connection between the Dalit man’s murder and his moustache or lifestyle; rather, he was killed because of personal animosity between him and the accused.

The police informed that both the deceased, Jitendrapal Meghwal and the main accused in the case had some personal rivalry dating back to 2020, that went on to become the prime reason for the murder. The police also confirmed that both Meghwal’s murderers have been taken into custody.

The Rajasthan police also cleared the air about some video that went viral on Twitter following the news of Jitendrapal Meghwal’s murder. Though the specific video in question has since been deleted, it appears from the Rajasthan police’s Tweet that someone posted a video from the Bharatpur district in which police are taking action, claiming it to be related to the Jitendrapal Meghwal murder case.

The police said that the facts stated in the video are false. The video has nothing to do with the Jitendrapal murder case but is from Bharatpur district in which the police are conducting an investigation.

In its second Tweet, the Rajasthan police said that in regards to the Bharatpur incident, the video of which was shared claiming it to be that of the incident where Jitendrapal Meghwal, a Covid health assistant working in a government hospital in Bali was killed with a knife in public, the police filed an FIR no. 219/22 under IPC sections 143, 323, 341, 504, 506, 354, 379 and Section 3 of the SC/St Act. The victim was then sent for medicals. The ASP is camping on the spot and supervising the investigation. The CO and SHO are conducting raids to nab the second accused in the case.

Since the video was already deleted at the time of writing this report, OpIndia could not verify which video the Rajasthan police had debunked.

Rajasthan: Dalit man killed for his stylish moustache and lifestyle

As regards the murder of Jitendrapal Meghwal, yesterday it was reported that the Dalit man, a resident of Barwa village, was stabbed to death by two miscreants who allegedly could not tolerate his moustache and his good lifestyle after getting the govt job. The killers travelled 800 km on a two-wheeler and killed Meghwal on Tuesday 15th March 2022 in the afternoon.

Both the accused killers have been taken to Pali district headquarters. The miscreants had stabbed Jitendrapal Meghwal seven times with a knife. After the incident, the family members of the deceased and villagers protested outside Bali Hospital demanding to catch the accused. The family members of the deceased refused to accept the dead body of the deceased and sat in a tent in front of the government hospital on the Bali-Sadadi road.

The accused fled from the spot after the incident. Following outrage by the Meghwal community over the murder, the police on Thursday arrested the two accused from Pachpadra. The family members said that the accused should be arrested soon and they should be given the death penalty

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

