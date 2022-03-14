Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has hit out at the Congress party for normalising the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits and trying to weave false propaganda against the atrocities committed on the Hindu community.

“When one feels, they have hit rock-bottom and can only rise from here, they invent ways to hit newer lows. A pity they choose to hurt the sentiments of Kashmiri Pandits again. Kashmir Files is an eye-opener and probably just the tip of the iceberg,” the former Indian cricketer slammed the Congress party in response to a tweet over its attempts to whitewash the genocide committed against the Kashmir Pandit community in Kashmir.

The former cricketer accused the Congress party of hitting a new low by choosing to hurt the sentiments of Kashmiri Pandits again.

The response by Venkatesh Prasad came after the Kerala Congress had posted a series of tweets to deny the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus and absolve the acts of Jihadi terrorists in Kashmir in the 1990s. Defending the movie, the fast-bowler said that the film was just an eye-opener and perhaps just the tip of the iceberg.

The tweet by the Congress party had come as a response to the overwhelming public response to the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, which brings the brutal and tragic account of the Kashmiri Pandit genocide to the big screen.

Amidst the success of the movie, the Congress party sparked fresh controversy by trying to build a false narrative against the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits by propagating lies about the atrocities committed against them. Shortly after the CWC meeting in New Delhi, Congress Kerala shared a series of posts blaming Governor Jagmohan and RSS for the Kashmiri Pandit exodus.

In a series of tweets, the Kerala Congress claimed that Pandits left the valley en masse under the direction of Governor Jagmohan, who was an “RSS man”, and the ‘migration’ started under the BJP-supported VP Singh government.

The Congress party also said that Pandits’ migration started the very next month of BJP-supported VP Singh’s government coming to power in December 1989, and the grand old party also accused BJP of doing nothing but supporting VP Singh till November 1990.

Absolving the crimes of Islamic terrorists, the Congress party further claimed that is not just the Pandits who are victims of terrorism, adding that over 1,00,000 Kashmiri Muslims were killed in Jammu in the 1948 communal riots, but there were no retaliatory killings of Pandits.

The Congress party also claimed that the UPA govt built 5,242 tenements for Pandits in Jammu and provided one-time assistance of Rs.5 lakh to each family in addition to student scholarships, assistance to farmers & welfare schemes worth Rs.1,168.4 crores.

Hitting out that BJP, Kerala Congress went ahead to say that BJP did not bring the Pandits back to Kashmir or resettle them despite being in power for two terms at the centre and one term in Kashmir.

The shocking tweets by the Congress party have received widespread condemnation across the country, with people accusing them of turning into sympathisers of terrorism and enabler of genocide against Hindus in the country. Despite the outrage, the Congress party has neither deleted the deplorable tweets nor apologised for the same.