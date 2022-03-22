On Tuesday, March 22, the house of a gang-rape accused, Shadab Usmani, was demolished by the Madhya Pradesh government authorities on the directives of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Usmani, along with his friends, Rajesh Singh and Sonu George, gang-raped a 28-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district on Saturday last week, police said.

The victim was admitted to the hospital following the brutality meted out on her by the three accused. Unfortunately, however, the victim could not be saved as she succumbed to her injuries during her treatment.

Three days after the incident, the Madhya Pradesh government ordered the demolition of the house of the main accused, Shadab Usmani, who along with his two friends gang-raped the woman. The local police and the district administration officials on Tuesday reached Usmani’s house with a couple of bulldozers and razed down his house located in Javara locality in Shahdol district.

Talking about the demolition, Shahdol district collector Vandana Vadya said,” The house of main accused Shadab Usmani was demolished today. While two other accused involved in the case were living a rented accommodation.”

Usmani was reportedly in love with the woman for the past one-and-a-half years and had taken her to picnic on Saturday to a spot in the Kshirsagar area, around 20 km from the district headquarters Shahdol.

“After reaching Kshirsagar, Usmani called his two friends over to the spot and consumed alcohol. They then took turns to rape the woman. The victim was force-fed a poisonous substance, which led to her death in the hospital,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying by IANS.

Following the incident, Usmani fled from the spot while his two friends dropped the victim outside the district hospital. On reaching the hospital, the two tried to pass it off as a case of excessive consumption of alcohol. One of the accused, the police said, even called up the family of the victim and informed them that the woman had consumed alcohol and was in critical condition.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan government apes Yogi Adityanath regime, demolishes houses of culprits to instill fear among offenders

The practice of demolishing the house of culprits in order to discourage others from committing serious offences has of late been adopted by Shivraj Singh Chouhan government after it was effectively used by Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh, where its use had dramatically brought down the crime rate in a state that had been chronically plagued with issues concerning law and order before the BJP government came to power in 2017.

With a view to engendering fear of irreparable consequences for one’s criminal inclinations, the Madhya Pradesh government, too, have aped the Yogi Adityanath regime by razing down residences of felons accused of committing serious offences.

Recently, after violence swept Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government swung into action, taking strict action against the people involved in the violence. After receiving the instructions from the government, the local district administration got into action mode and demolished the illegal homes and shops of the culprits.

Similarly, in another case of rape of a minor girl in Sheopur, the government demolished the illegal houses of the accused Mohsin, Riyaz and Sehwaj.