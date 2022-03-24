The Himachal Pradesh Government has issued an order prohibiting vehicles carrying flags displaying photographs of Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale from entering the state.

This move follows after locals in Jwalamukhi and Mandi districts had objected to banners displaying Bhindranwale’s images atop cars arriving from Punjab. Several videos of automobiles displaying Bhindranwale flags went viral, with locals demanding the removal of the flags.

Amaan Bali, a Twitter user, tweeted a video of a Sikh man holding Bhindranwale flags and locals objecting to its use. Amaan publicly condemned the removal of the flag, calling it hooliganism. He referred to Bhindranwale as Sant Ji in another tweet.

Urging @himachalpolice to clarify the rules that forbid the usage of flags carrying images of Deep Sidhu or Sant Ji. It would be great to help public understand what sections forbid use of Nishan Sahib on vehicles. In video a cop is seen removing Nishan pic.twitter.com/CpX8t8bkfU — Amaan (@amaanbali) March 18, 2022

It can be clearly seen in the video that the person accepted carrying flags of Bhindranwale and not Nishan Sahib. Also, the Himachal Pradesh police clarified on the next day that no religious flags were removed and they refuted all such claims made on Social Media platforms.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur stated that the issue has also been discussed with Punjab. “We have high regard for the Nishan Sahib symbol and anyone is welcome to use it but flags with pictures of Bhindranwale will not be tolerated,” he stated.

DGP Sanjay Kundu stated that there was no provocation from anybody and that Himachal is a peaceful state where people of all religions live happily. Prem Kaushal, the spokesperson for the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, also stated at Hamirpur that cars with flags and images of Bhindranwale will instil fear and insecurity among Himachal residents.

SGPC opposes ‘banning’ of flags carrying Bhindranwale’s images

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) vehemently opposed the Himachal Pradesh government’s move to ‘ban’ banners with images of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on Wednesday. In a letter to Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, Harjinder Singh Dhami stated that Sikhs throughout the globe see Bhindranwale as their idol and leader.

The SGPC insisted that the objection to Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale, whose actions led to the deaths of thousands of people, is ‘hurting religious sentiments’.

In the letter addressed to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, SGPC stated, “From media reports, we have come to know your statement that the flags carrying a photo or portrait of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale will not be allowed in HP. We register our strong objection to this statement made by you as a CM of the state, in democratic India, which is a multi-religious country. To maintain the peace and communal harmony in the country, as a CM of the state, it is your duty to ensure the protection of religious sentiments of all the communities.”

“The statement made by you (Jai Ram Thakur) has hurt the sentiments of Sikhs. We urge you to withdraw your highly objectionable statement and expect that no such controversy is created in future in HP,” he further added.