‘Mr. Trudeau, you are a disgrace to any democracy, spare us your presence’, ‘dictatorship’: How Canada PM faced humiliation in EU Parliament

“Mr Trudeau, you are a disgrace to any democracy. Please, spare us your presence,” remarked German member in the European Parliament Christine Anderson. On Wednesday, March 23, she was speaking on the occasion of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visiting the EU Parliament to deliver a speech.

🇨🇦🇬🇧|Yesterday, Canada’s Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau visited the #EU Parliament to give a speech. I took the opportunity to give him an appropriate “welcome” there. Short, concise and right hitting the bull’s eye! #ID pic.twitter.com/qpcQyGTixQ — Christine Anderson (@AndersonAfDMdEP) March 24, 2022

In her address, Andreson decided to give Trudeau an ‘appropriate welcome’ in the EU following his shenanigans in trampling the truckers’ protest against the vaccine mandate in Canada in February this year. In her speech, she remarked, “Based on article 195, I would like to point out that it would have been more appropriate for Mr Trudeau to address this house. According to article 144, which was specifically designed to debate violations of human rights, democracy and the rule of law which is clearly the case with Mr Trudeau.”

She stated further, “Then again, a President who openly admires the Chinese basic dictatorship, who tramples on fundamental rights by persecuting and criminalising his own citizens as terrorists, just because they dared to stand up to his perverted concept of democracy, should not be allowed to speak in this house at all.” Anderson was speaking in reference to Trudeau’s anti-democratic methods to curb the truckers’ protest including invoking the Emergency act.

Croation Member calls Trudeau ‘Dictator’

Trudeau had a hard day in the European Parliament yesterday. Another member from Croatia Mislav Kolakusic lashed out loud against Trudeau in front of him calling his regime a ‘dictatorship of the worst kind.’ Kolakusic stood up to say, “To defend our rights and the rights of our children, which we have acquired over the centuries, many of us are ready to risk our own freedom and our lives. Unfortunately, there are those among us who trample on these fundamental values,” while referring to the presence of Trudeau in the hall.

PM Trudeau, in recent months, under your quasi-liberal boot, Canada 🇨🇦 has become a symbol of civil rights violations. The methods we have witnessed may be liberal to you, but to many citizens around the🌎it seemed like a dictatorship of the worst kind. pic.twitter.com/FZuc6aDZ1I — Mislav Kolakusic MEP 🇭🇷🇪🇺 (@mislavkolakusic) March 23, 2022

He went on to say that Canada which once stood as the symbol of the modern world has become a symbol of civil rights violations under Trudeau’s ‘quasi-liberal boot in recent months.’ He added, “We watched how you trample women with horses, block bank accounts of single parents so that they can’t even pay their children; so that they cant pursue education and medicine, that they cant pay utilities and mortgages for their homes.”

He asserted that these may be liberal methods for Justin Trudeau to curb protests, but for many citizens of the world, it was the dictatorship of the worst kind.

How Justin Trudeau trampled democratic values in his home

Justin Trudeau who thought of painting himself as a liberal icon for ‘standing up’ with the farmers agitating against the three farm laws in India, went absolutely bonkers over his ‘democratic commitments’ when people of his own country campaigned against the vaccine mandate in February this year. In a similar fashion, truckers in Canada, being adamant against Trudeau’s unjust Covid-19 regulations blocked highways of Ottawa by erecting permanent structures and stockpiling fuel and food. A group of 2700 truckers in Ottawa organised a freedom protest against Trudeau’s policies for which his dispensation was shamed all over the world.

Trudeau targeted the protestors in many ways. Primarily, he mobilised police forces to strengthen the government’s counter-response against the protestors and reminded them that he will pull out whatever resources needed to get the situation under control. While the protest kept growing in numbers, his government started freezing bank accounts of people linked with the protest. The Canadian government also enforced terror-financing laws to target crowdfunding websites and payment providers on which monetary support for the protest grew.

On February 14, Justin Trudeau invoked the rarely used Emergencies act to target the protestors legally and financially. Under the act, the Police had additional powers to take action against those who were allegedly indulged in illegal activities such as ‘protesting and blocking the road.’