On Saturday, the Udupi City Municipal Council demolished an unauthorised hotel building belonging to a local SDPI leader in the city.

According to the reports, the Udupi CMC demolished an illegal building belonging to Udupi District SDPI President Nazeer Ahmed and his brother Basheer Ahmed on Saturday after they found out that the radical Islamist leader had violated rules and regulations to construct the unauthorised building.

The SDPI leader had set up a restaurant named Zara Family Restaurant on a plot belonging to the Jamia Masjid on Mosque Road in the city. The building did not have any building license, nor did the hotel have the trade license to conduct the business, said Municipal Commissioner Uday Shetty.

The CMC had asked the SDPI leader and his brother to demolish the illegal building in 2018. However, the owners obtained a stay on the demolition order subsequently. The stay order was recently vacated, and the CMC decided to carry on with the demolition.

The demolition drive was led by municipal officers, including the municipal commissioner, Udupi tahsildar, town police station sub-inspector Pramod Kumar. The district authorities had deployed several police personnel to keep the situation in control.

As per the CMC, before setting up the hotel, the brothers ran a scrap shop on about a 250 sqft area belonging to Jamia Masjid. Later, the brothers renovated the premises and established the restaurant in about a 1,800 sqft area without any approval from the local body, he said.

However, SDPI leader Basheer Ahmed claimed that the action of CMC was nothing but political vendetta. Ahmed said that the authorities acted against them for protesting against the hijab order.

It is pertinent to note that PFI, the ideological arm of radical Islamic organisation SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islam, had orchestrated the hijab protests in Karnataka. The PFI and SDPI had hatched a detailed plan to instigate Muslim students in the coastal districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, to create chaos in the form of hijab protests.

Recently, a report revealed the notorious radical Islamic outfit Campus Front of India (CFI) – the student wing of Popular Front of India and banned radical terror outfit Jamaat-e-Islami Hind had counselled Muslim students to orchestrate the hijab controversy in Karnataka. This had come at the backdrop of the repeated instances of PFI – the parent organisation of the Campus Front of India and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind attempting to radicalise the Muslim youth, especially in Kerala and Karnataka.