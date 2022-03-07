Monday, March 7, 2022
HomeNews ReportsFresh contempt of court proceedings sought against 'comedian' Kunal Kamra after 'l*vda pakad ke...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Fresh contempt of court proceedings sought against ‘comedian’ Kunal Kamra after ‘l*vda pakad ke jhul ja’ video goes viral

A letter has been written to India's Attorney General, KK Venugopal, stating that Kunal Kamra has vilified and defamed the Indian judicial system

OpIndia Staff
Another letter to AG Venugopal for contempt case against Kunal Kamra
The letter addressed stated that Kamra has been misusing his freedom of speech and expression and intends to defame the Indian judicial system.
56

Advocate Vineet Jindal has written a letter to India’s Attorney General, KK Venugopal, requesting permission to commence contempt proceedings against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for vilifying and defaming the Indian judiciary in his recent video.

The letter addressed stated that Kamra has been misusing his freedom of speech and expression and intends to defame the Indian judicial system. The letter stated that “He has passed derogatory and scandalous statements about the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India while he was already undergoing a trial for his contempt against Court.”

It further added that Kamra “intends to develop mistrust among Indian citizens by challenging the secular nature of the judicial system and questioning its constitutional authority by calling it “Brahmin Baniya” affair and that it did not represent different cultures.”

In addition, the letter requested AG Venugopal’s permission to begin criminal contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra under the Contempt of Courts Act 1971.

Another suit was also filed against ‘comedian’ Kunal Kamra for intentionally denigrating and tarnishing the image of the Supreme Court of India. Advocate Ashutosh J Dubey, a practicing legal attorney at the Bombay High Court and the legal advisor to the BJP-Maharashtra, released a copy of the complaint he filed against the comedian on Twitter.

In the letter, he stated that the constitution protects freedom of speech and expression, but Kamra had intended to exploit this right in order to intentionally tarnish the whole legal system.

It should be noted that Kunal Kamra made disrespectful statements about the Supreme Court in his newly published video ‘Be Like’ on his YouTube channel. In response to the contempt of court suit brought against him in the Supreme Court, Kamra replied, “Dear SC, kal ki baat bhul ja, l*vda pakad ke jhul ja (forget yesterday’s talk, come swing on p*nis)”.

In the video, Kamra further stated that he had more respect for the food court in the shopping mall than the Supreme Court and that the SC is a ‘Brahmin Baniya’ affair that does not represent other ethnicities.

All of this has occurred while Kamra is already on trial for making disparaging statements about the Supreme Court in his tweets. In one of his tweets, he showed the middle finger to CJI Arvind Bobde, and in another, he painted the Supreme Court in saffron to claim that it had become a puppet of the NDA government. Kunal Kamra was served with a contempt of court notice on December 18, 2020, under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, for his insulting tweets towards the judiciary.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskunal kamra, kunal kamra comedian, kunal kamra contempt of court
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Women in the Indian movie and entertainment industry: Still caged inside toxic stereotypes

Sanghamitra -
We are in 2022, but our TV serials still show that the illiterate, cowering, demure, never arguing, dumb bahu is the good bahu and the good daughter, but the educated, smart, assertive, confident woman is the villain, whose only goal in life is to scheme and try to steal the husbands of all the good bahus.
News Reports

Fresh contempt of court proceedings sought against ‘comedian’ Kunal Kamra after ‘l*vda pakad ke jhul ja’ video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A letter has been written to India's Attorney General, KK Venugopal, stating that Kunal Kamra has vilified and defamed the Indian judicial system

Congress uses the Russia-Ukraine War to target Modi govt, had earlier fanned North-South divide: How the statement that plays petty politics

Russia announces ceasefire in Sumy, opens two different routes for stranded Indian students to evacuate

Amid Russia-Ukraine war, women in Paris go topless to protest against Vladimir Putin

Amidst continued provocation, Uddhav Thackeray hopes for Chinese money, may have to scrap plans due to Modi govt’s strict policy

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,999FollowersFollow
26,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com