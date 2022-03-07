Advocate Vineet Jindal has written a letter to India’s Attorney General, KK Venugopal, requesting permission to commence contempt proceedings against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for vilifying and defaming the Indian judiciary in his recent video.

@vineetJindal19 filed request letter with #AttorneyGeneral to seek his consent to initiate criminal contempt of court proceeding against Kunal Kamra for his derogatory remarks referring his previous #contemptofcourt initiated by #SupremeCourt. #kunalkamra #Belike #vineetjindal pic.twitter.com/24Odev5MXW — Adv.Vineet Jindal (@vineetJindal19) March 7, 2022

The letter addressed stated that Kamra has been misusing his freedom of speech and expression and intends to defame the Indian judicial system. The letter stated that “He has passed derogatory and scandalous statements about the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India while he was already undergoing a trial for his contempt against Court.”

It further added that Kamra “intends to develop mistrust among Indian citizens by challenging the secular nature of the judicial system and questioning its constitutional authority by calling it “Brahmin Baniya” affair and that it did not represent different cultures.”

In addition, the letter requested AG Venugopal’s permission to begin criminal contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra under the Contempt of Courts Act 1971.

Another suit was also filed against ‘comedian’ Kunal Kamra for intentionally denigrating and tarnishing the image of the Supreme Court of India. Advocate Ashutosh J Dubey, a practicing legal attorney at the Bombay High Court and the legal advisor to the BJP-Maharashtra, released a copy of the complaint he filed against the comedian on Twitter.

I have requested to Hon’ble Chief Justice Of India and Supreme Court Of India to initiate proceedings against Alleged Comedian “Kunal Kamra” for criminal contempt under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971. https://t.co/FGF9tZsDfK pic.twitter.com/boZ6uOTKss — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) March 5, 2022

In the letter, he stated that the constitution protects freedom of speech and expression, but Kamra had intended to exploit this right in order to intentionally tarnish the whole legal system.

It should be noted that Kunal Kamra made disrespectful statements about the Supreme Court in his newly published video ‘Be Like’ on his YouTube channel. In response to the contempt of court suit brought against him in the Supreme Court, Kamra replied, “Dear SC, kal ki baat bhul ja, l*vda pakad ke jhul ja (forget yesterday’s talk, come swing on p*nis)”.

In the video, Kamra further stated that he had more respect for the food court in the shopping mall than the Supreme Court and that the SC is a ‘Brahmin Baniya’ affair that does not represent other ethnicities.

All of this has occurred while Kamra is already on trial for making disparaging statements about the Supreme Court in his tweets. In one of his tweets, he showed the middle finger to CJI Arvind Bobde, and in another, he painted the Supreme Court in saffron to claim that it had become a puppet of the NDA government. Kunal Kamra was served with a contempt of court notice on December 18, 2020, under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, for his insulting tweets towards the judiciary.