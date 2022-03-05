A case has surfaced in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, where an idol of Bhimrao Ambedkar was erected on government property at Dalit Basti in Lahaar locality. After receiving a complaint that the idol of Bhimrao Ambedkar had been built overnight on government land, the local authorities arrived on the scene. The residents of the Dalit community became enraged and hostile as the police administration arrived. The villagers were not ready to listen to the administrative officers.

As the crowd’s rage grew, the crowd set fire to the huts surrounding the statue. Even here, the trouble did not end. Angry residents also shouted anti-government slogans and threw stones at the administration’s personnel. When the administration team reached close to the idol, they were attacked with dung and stones. The dry wood lying around was set on fire and a general sense of tension prevailed in the region.

The incident took place at the Janakpura village of the Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh. As per reports, locals allegedly constructed the idol of BR Ambedkar on government land without authorization overnight. As a result, the administrative crew had arrived at the location to remove the idol. However, there was quite a ruckus.

After getting a complaint that a statue had been installed on government property, SDM KV Vivek and several police officers went to the scene. The people became enraged as soon as their gaze fell on the bulldozer that arrived with the SDM. In the presence of the SDM, they set fire to the huts raised around the statue and even attempted to assault them.

Seeing the matter gaining momentum, SDM KV Vivek tried to cool the issue and convince the local people after which the locals agreed to obey him. People’s rage dissipated after listening to the SDM who assured the locals that the statue will be legally constructed in the locality.