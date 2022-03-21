The Kashmir Files cross ₹170 crore in net collections in just 10 days

‘The Kashmir Files’, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, has crossed the ₹170 crore mark in box office collections, within 10 days of its release in theatres. The film is slated to enter the ₹200-crore club by the next week.

As per reports, the absorbing movie earned ₹19.15 crores on Friday (March 18), followed by an additional ₹24.80 crores on Saturday (March 19). The film grossed a total of ₹26.20 crores on Sunday (March 20). It made a whopping ₹70.15 crores over the weekend. ‘The Kashmir Files’ had a net collection of 97.30 crores in the first week.

In a tweet, movie critic Taran Adarsh wrote, “TheKashmirFiles [Week 2] is a TSUNAMI at the #BO… Packs a SUPER-SOLID total [₹ 70.15 cr] in Weekend 2… #TKF REFUSES TO SLOW DOWN, should hit ₹ 200 on weekdays [by Wed or Thu]… Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr. Total: ₹ 167.45 cr. #India biz.”

“The film is an unstoppable force at the moment and is now eyeing the Rs 300 crore club, and given the 10-day trend, the benchmark will be breached in the days to come. The movie is among the most profitable Hindi films of all times and is joining Jai Santoshi Maa in the list of those rare small budget films that emerged as a blockbuster,” reported Pinkvilla.

‘The Kashmir Files’ movie narrates the 1990 genocide of Kashmiri Pandits

The Kashmir Files’ is inspired by the true stories of Kashmiri Pandits. It takes viewers back to 1989, when conflict erupted in Kashmir due to rising Islamic Jihad, forcing the great majority of Hindus to flee the valley.

According to estimates, roughly 100,000 of the valley’s total 140,000 Kashmiri Pandit inhabitants migrated between February and March 1990. More of them fled in the years that followed until just about 3,000 families remained in the valley by 2011.

The movie based on video interviews with first-generation Kashmiri Pandit victims of the Kashmir Genocide was released in India on March 11 and is open to watch in theatres.