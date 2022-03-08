Four days after Russia stopped the delivery of rocket engines to the USA, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos has quoted Winston Churchill on 7th March 2022 to warn the west amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The former Prime Minister of the UK, Winston Churchill is considered to be one of the most influential historical figures in the twentieth-century western world and Rogozin quoted him as he tweeted to warn the western countries. He posted a picture of Winston Churchill with the quote in his tweet and has added a caption to that.

“Sir Winston Churchill, we will certainly convey your words to our liberal doves, with a camomile in their beak, calling for peace on the terms of the West and Bandera,” Dmitry Rogozin tweeted in Russian.

The quote by Winston Churchill in his picture says “If a country, choosing between war and shame, chooses shame, it gets both war and shame.”

Сэр Уинстон Черчилль, мы обязательно передадим Ваши слова нашим либеральным голубям, с ромашкой в клюве взывающим к миру на условиях Запада и бандеровцев.

Earlier on 3rd March 2022, Dmitry Rogozin, director-general of Roscosmos, had announced on 3rd March 2022 that Russia would be halting the delivery of rocket engines to the US. Rogozin had stated to Russian state media, “In a situation like this we can’t supply the United States with our world’s best rocket engines. Let them fly on something else, their broomsticks, I don’t know what.”

Rogozin stated that Russia has delivered a total of 122 RD-180 engines to the USA since the 1990s. 98 of those engines have been used to power the Atlas launch vehicles. He added that Russia will also stop providing technological assistance for the service and maintenance of the existing rocket engines in the USA.

On 2nd March 2022, Russian space agency ROSCOSMOS chief Dimitry Rogozin had posted a video showing workers at the Baikonur launch pad covering up the flags of the USA, Japan, and the UK on the OneWeb rocket which is scheduled to be launched on Friday. However, the flag of India was left intact.

It is notable that many space research agencies from western countries including Germany have declared sanctions against the Russian space agency due to Russia’s military operations in Ukraine that started on 24th February 2022.