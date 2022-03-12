Russia’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed the facts revealed during the military operation proving that Ukraine is destroying evidence of military biological programmes. Foreign Ministry spokesperson of Russia, Maria Zakharova stated that the ministry confirms the “facts” revealed during the “special” military operation in Ukraine announced by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on February 24.

In a press conference, the Russian diplomat stated, “Carrying out attacks against their own nuclear facilities is already becoming a hallmark of the Ukrainian leadership. Kyiv, as well as the American masters of Vladimir Zelenskyy and the US vassals in NATO, are the ones to blame for this. Without such support, these provocations would be pointless.”

The spokesperson also stated that Western countries are endangering the citizens of Russia, Ukraine, and entire Europe by supporting Ukraine’s nuclear facilities. “The Western political adventurers, who encourage Zelenskyy’s actions, endanger the lives of not only the citizens of Ukraine and Russia but of all of Europe,” she added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson made the remarks after Moscow claimed at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that it had documents proving the existence of a “network of biological weapons” in Ukraine. In a statement to the UN Security Council on Friday, Russia stated that its forces had discovered credible evidence that ongoing projects to manufacture biological weapons in Ukraine were being funded by the US.

Ukraine conducting emergency cleanup operation: Russia claims at UNSC

Russia had said it discovered “some truly shocking facts” about the Kyiv regime’s emergency clean-up of traces of a military biological programme carried out with US assistance.

Russian delegate at UNSC said, We call upon you to think about a very real biological danger for people in European countries, which can result from an uncontrolled spread of bio-agents from Ukraine. If there’s such a scenario then all of Europe will be covered by it.”

Citing Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland’s testimony in which she confirmed the existence of dangerous studies being conducted in Ukrainian laboratories, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN added that the US representatives provide ambiguous information on military biological activities in Ukraine.

Ukraine calls bioweapons accusations a result of the President of Russia and his henchmen’s “insane delirium.”

In response to these accusations, Ukraine stated that the aggressor state has once again shot itself in the foot by convening this meeting. “Ukraine has a health system that complies fully with its international obligations”, said Sergiy Kyslytsya, the Ukrainian Ambassador to UN, dismissing the allegations which he maintained was the result of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his henchmen’s “insane delirium.”

India emphasises on biological weapons convention at UNSC, says should be fully implemented in “letter and spirit.”

During a briefing to the United Nations Security Council, India emphasised the importance of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC), which came into force in 1975, as a key global and non-discriminatory disarmament treaty that prohibits an entire category of weapons of mass destruction. India urged that the BTWC be fully implemented in “letter and spirit.”

“We also believe that any matters relating to obligations under the BTWC should be addressed as per the provision of the Convention and through consultation and cooperation between the parties concerned,” the country said. The UNSC meeting was convened amid Russia claiming that the United States was funding biological weapons labs in Ukraine.

Notably, in the midst of Ukraine-Russia tensions, US-funded biological weapons laboratories in Ukraine have received a lot of attention. Both Russia now China have accused the US military of operating “dangerous” Biolabs in Ukraine.

US admits there are Biolabs in Ukraine

Interestingly, on Tuesday, March 8, the US State Department official Victoria Nuland in a way had admitted that US-funded Biolabs are working on developing bioweapons on Ukrainian soil. Nuland testified before a Senate Foreign Relation Committee hearing on Ukraine in Washington, DC, and said that the United States was working with Ukraine to prevent invading Russian forces from seizing biological research material. The State Department also stated that it was concerned that Russian forces are trying to gain control of biological research facilities within Ukraine.

By stating that Russia will be held responsible for any ‘biological or chemical weapon attack,’ Nuland had effectively admitted what the Russian government has been saying all along: that US-funded Biolabs are developing bioweapons on Ukrainian soil.