The self-proclaimed so-called ‘Nawab of Junagadh’, Jahangir Khan has said that Junagadh was and would continue to be part of Pakistan. He made this remark while addressing the faculty and students of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Rawalpindi Campus on 8th March 2022. He was accompanied by the so-called Dewan of Junagadh Sahibzada Ahmed Ali. It is notable that the ‘Nawab of Junagadh’ is based in Pakistan.

Jahangir Khan said, “Junagarh belongs to Pakistan. It is time for Pakistan to raise its voice about India’s occupation of Junagadh. It’s against international law. Junagadh also has strategic importance. The day is not far when Junagadh will join Pakistan. The story should be taught in schools. The slogan of United India is the biggest fraud. India is fated to see the independence of the Junagadh state”

He added, “I would like to thank Imran Khan for giving a place to the Junagadh princely state in the map of his country. Hindus there also want to meet in Pakistan. The merger of Junagarh with Pakistan was approved in 1947, but India has been illegally occupying it for the last 74 years.”

Describing in detail the situations of Junagadh at the time of independence, he said “Junagadh had the unique dispensation of being the second largest among the Muslim states and a rich one, ranked fifth in terms of revenue generation among the 561 British India princely states. It was one of the major princely states of British India with an area of around 4,000 square miles and its own standing army besides a proper system of governance.”

This is not the first time that the so-called Nawab of Junagadh Jahangir Khan has claimed Junagadh to be a part of Pakistan. He lives in Pakistan. 2 years ago he had made similar claims. At that time, he had said, “I will always tell Modi that Prime Minister Modi, Junagadh was part of Pakistan yesterday, it is part of Pakistan today and will be part of Pakistan tomorrow as well.”

The former princely state of Junagadh is a city and district in the Indian state of Gujarat. After India’s independence, the then Nawab of Junagadh fled to Pakistan with his pet dogs, jewels, and treasures. Junagadh, of course, continues to be part of India, along with Jammu & Kashmir, part of which is currently illegally occupied by Pakistan.