Amidst the ongoing ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie rage, which has brought the brutally honest account of the Kashmiri Hindu genocide in Kashmir to the big screen, several far-left social media trolls and the Congress party supporters last week took to Twitter to claim that the disgraced cop Sanjiv Bhatt, who is serving prison time, also belonged to the Kashmiri Pandit community.

Several left-wing trolls targetted the Modi government days after the Kashmir Files movie released in the theatres that depicted how Kashmiri Hindus were massacred by the Jihadi Islamists in the Kashmir valley in the early 1990s. The Vivek Agnihotri film that exposes the horrific tales of genocide committed against the Kashmiri Hindus, seems to have angered the left-liberals, who have now started finding excuses to discredit and criticise the movie and the wide public support it is getting.

In doing so, the far-left social media users and the Congress party sympathisers dragged disgraced cop Sanjiv Bhatt to attack the Modi government. As per them, the Modi government should not try to sympathise with the Kashmiri Hindu community and BJP leaders should not promote the movie as they have ‘jailed’ Sanjiv Bhatt.

It is pertinent to note that Sanjiv Bhatt is currently languishing in jail for falsely implicating a lawyer Sumersingh Rajpurohit by planting opium in a hotel room in Palanpur. The tainted cop’s lies were also exposed by the Nanavati Commission in its report wherein it debunked his allegation on the then Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi that he had called a meeting at his residence post-Godhra riots to allow Hindus to vent out their anger against Muslims.

One troll account claimed that Sanjiv Bhatt is also a Kashmiri Pandit, and he deserves some help.

Dr Ajoy Kumar, the Congress party leader, was one of the first to claim that Sanjiv Bhatt is a ‘Kashmiri Pandit’.

Another troll account also claimed that Sanjiv Bhat, who is currently in jail in connection with a Narcotics drugs case, contended that Bhatt was a Kashmiri Pandit too.

Interestingly, Sanjiv Bhatt’s Twitter account, handled by some anonymous user, had claimed in 2018 that the sacked cop was a Kashmiri Pandit.

A Congress party troll Ravinder Kapur also peddled the same claim that the sacked IPS officer is a Kashmir Pandit and asked Prime Minister Modi whether he would make a movie on him.

The claims made by the far-left social media accounts and the Congress party supporters that the disgraced cop Sanjiv Bhatt is a Kashmir Pandit is not entirely true.

According to the reports, Sanjiv Bhatt is a Gujarati Brahmin. During an interview in 2012, Sanjiv Bhatt had himself claimed that he was a native Gujarati. Sanjiv Bhatt also served as an Indian Police Service officer in his home Gujarat-cadre before being arrested by the Gujarat CID.

The confusion over Sanjiv Bhatt’s Kashmiri Pandit lineage comes from his surname. The surname ‘Bhatt’, which is often used by Gujarati Brahmins just as Sanjiv Bhatt, is often conflated with the Kashmiri surname ‘Bhat’. Based on the above wrong assumption, the social media users sympathetic to Sanjiv Bhat claimed that the disgraced cop was a Kashmiri Hindu.

However, the claims of Bhatt being a Kashmiri Pandit do not seem to be accurate. Also, being a Kashmiri Pandit does not absolve Bhatt of his crimes. He has been found guilty by the courts after years of legal procedure and has been stripped of his rank and position.

It is also quite interesting to see that while the so-called ‘liberals’ keep denying the genocide that killed thousands of Kashmiri Hindus and displaced hundreds of thousands from their homeland, they chose a privileged ex-IPS officer to be their ‘ideal victim’.