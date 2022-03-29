Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the restored Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri yesterday. The reconstruction of the massive 14.5-acre temple complex began in April 2016, with an original budget of around Rs 1,600 crore.

The Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, also known as Yadadri or Yadagirigutta temple, is a Hindu temple located on a hill in the remote town of Yadagirigutta in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The temple, which is 65 kilometres from Hyderabad, was rebuilt using black granite. The project, which cost over 1,800 crores, involved nearly 4,000 artisans.

The temple’s architectural splendour has been lauded everywhere. It is a blend of Dravidian, Pallava, and Kakatiyan temple architecture styles. The temple has gained the attention of people from across the globe and is expected to attract a large number of tourists to the state.

Kavitha Kalvakuntla, Member of Legislative Council-Kamareddy & Nizamabad, Telangana shared a video of the temple on Twitter writing, “Majestic view of the magnificent and beautiful Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Yadari Temple. 🙏🏻❤️ May the blessings of divine Lord bring peace, prosperity and strength for all.”

Endowments minister Indrakaran Reddy stated that the temple was carefully designed with the goal of lasting 1,000 years. The magnificence of the monument created with black granite drew a significant response from people from all walks of life.

Everything has been extremely well taken care of in the temple’s reconstruction, from the stone used in the building to the sculptures and their religious significance, and craftsmanship as per Vaastu Shastra. The black granite used in construction, Krushna Sila, was acquired from Gurujapally in the Guntur district.

Around the Mukha Mandapa, which leads to the sanctum sanctorum, which is 18 feet below ground, statues of the 12 Alwars depicting the Kakatiyan style of construction have been erected. With all of these sculptures, chandeliers, golden Dhwaja Sthamba, and architectural style, the corridor in front of the sanctum sanctorum evokes the royal splendour found within a king’s court.

Unlike other temples, which have a 7-foot Garbhalaya entrance, this temple has an 11-foot Garbhalaya door with a golden Nava Narasimha Swami artwork.

The towering temple, a mix of Dravidian and Kakatiyan traditions, rises tall with its superb blend of architecture, religious significance, and graceful majesty.