‘Russians to be blamed for killings, but responsibility to be shared by West’: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blames western countries for breaking their promises

On Tuesday 8th March 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denounced western powers for breaking their promises to Ukraine. Zelenskyy also blamed the western countries for the missile and bomb attacks on Ukraine by Russia.

Ukrainian news agency The Kyiv Independent has tweeted, “Zelensky: “While Russians are to blame for the killings, responsibility is shared by those who for 13 days in their Western offices haven’t been able to approve an obviously necessary decision, who didn’t save our cities from these bombs and missiles – although they can.”

⚡️Zelensky: “While Russians are to blame for the killings, responsibility is shared by those who for 13 days in their Western offices haven’t been able to approve an obviously necessary decision, who didn’t save our cities from these bombs and missiles – although they can.” — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 8, 2022

The news agency has quoted Zelenskyy in a next tweet saying, “Zelensky: International Committee of the Red Cross is forbidding us to use their emblem on the humanitarian mission vehicles. It’s very revealing. Some influential people would rather ‘cross out’ Ukraine.”

⚡️Zelensky: “International Committee of the Red Cross is forbidding us to use their emblem on the humanitarian mission vehicles.



It’s very revealing. Some influential people would rather ‘cross out’ Ukraine.” — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 8, 2022

The agency has further said, “Zelensky: If the world stands aside, he will lose itself forever. Because there are some unconditional values. First of all, the right to life. This is what we are fighting for here, in Ukraine. This is what the world needs to protect.”

⚡️Zelensky: “If the world stands aside, he will lose itself forever.



Because there are some unconditional values. First of all, the right for life. This is what we are fighting for here, in Ukraine. This is what the world needs to protect.” — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 8, 2022

Zelenskyy, every day, is videos highlighting his country’s heroism. In his latest video message, he was reportedly seen in his government office praising Ukrainians fighting Russian troops.

Russia-Ukraine conflict

On February 24, Russia had announced military action against Ukraine. Since then, several western companies have halted their operations in Russia. In addition, SWIFT, the system that helps banks worldwide to smoothly run financial transactions, had excluded Russia from the system. US and other countries imposed several sanctions on Russia over the military action.