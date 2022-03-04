FIR against son of gangster Mukhtar Ansari for threatening police

Friday, March 4, 2022
FIR registered against family member of former President Hamid Ansari and son of gangster Mukhtar Ansari for threatening police during an election rally in UP: Full details

While taking cognisance of the video, the Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Prashant Kumar ordered a probe against Abbas Ansari.

OpIndia Staff
Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari
Amidst the ongoing elections in Uttar Pradesh, a video of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) candidate Abbas Ansari threatening police officials has gone viral on social media. Abbas is the son of notorious criminal Mukhtar Ansari, who is a 5-time MLA from the Mau and is currently lodged at the Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh. Interestingly, Mukhtar Ansari is the nephew of the former President of India, Hamid Ansari, who is himself accused of being an Islamist.

“I have requested the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to not transfer anyone (referring to police personnel) until 6 months after the elections. Those who are posted here will be made to stay here. First, there will be ‘Hisab kitaab‘ (referring to punishment based on his assessment) and only then they can be offered posting somewhere else.”

The video was shared on Twitter by BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla. He tweeted, “Open threat being given in Varanasi rally. SP workers (to) beat up cops. True face of SP alliance.” It must be mentioned that Ansari’s Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) is in an election alliance with Samajwadi Party.

The Mau police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Ansari for his provocative speech. Charges were filed under Indian Penal Code sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 171. A report was also handed over to the Returning Officer (RO) for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

In his defence, Abbas Ansari claimed, “In the last 6 months admn here harassed people by lodging fake cases against them. So all this will be investigated & that’s why I’ve said it.”

Mukhtar Ansari was afraid even to step into Uttar Pradesh in Yogi government

Mukhtar Ansari, who was in jail in Punjab, was afraid to come to Uttar Pradesh because he feared getting killed in a police encounter. When he was going to be transferred from a jail in Punjab to jail in UP, at that time, he did not eat or drink anything on the way and his face was swollen with fear. The Congress government of Punjab had tried hard to save him. The matter reached the court. Eventually, the Yogi government succeeded in shifting him to a jail in Banda.

His property worth hundreds of crores has not only been sealed and auctioned under the Yogi government but many of his shops and properties have also been demolished by bulldozers. His assets worth about Rs 300 crore have been either confiscated or razed off. More than 100 criminals of his gang are in jail now. In addition, about 75 arms licenses have also been cancelled. Afzal Ansari now talks about the threat to the family from the Yogi government.

Recently, 17 shops built on the ground floor of Ghazal Hotel of Ghazipur were confiscated. This was located in Mahuabagh and belonged to Mukhtar Ansari’s wife Afsha Ansari. Prior to that 0.091 hectares of land was freed from the possession of one of his close associates. Earlier, coal mafia close to Ansari and owner of Tridev Construction, Umesh Singh’s four-story house built in Bhiti at a cost of Rs 10 crore, was bulldozed. Mukhtar Ansari’s sharpshooter Ali Sher was killed.

