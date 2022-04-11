The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the Nadabet international border point, located in the Banaskatha district of Gujarat.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Shah credited PM Modi for the completion of the project. He said the multipurpose tourism project was completed under the direct guidance of PM Modi. He also lauded the BSF jawans guarding our borders, stating that the country is achieving new heights because of the BSF troops protecting the sovereignty of the country.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state tourism minister Punesh Modi, Director General of BSF and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. Mr Shah also visited Nadeshwari Mata Temple at Nadabet and offered puja and darshan.

Dubbed the ‘Seema Darshan Project’, the spot marks the first border viewing point in Gujarat. The project, structured by the Gujarat State Tourism Board, has been designed as a tourist destination spot. There will be photo galleries and armed tanks on display at the site.

According to reports, the Nadabet border viewing point will be significantly different from the Atari-Wagah border in Punjab where Pakistani forces also participate. In Nadabet, the Pakistanis side will not be participating and the BSF(Border Security Forces) will be representing the Indian forces.

The location of the border viewing point is situated 20 to 25 km away from the actual Pakistan border. The project has been set up by Gujarat Tourism at Sui village near Nadabet in Banaskantha district at a cost of Rs 125 crore.

“Here, a special building has been prepared, in which all kinds of information related to the history of Gujarat has been stored”, Alok Kumar Pandey, MD, Gujarat state Tourism, said. He also added that the idea might inspire youths in the region to join the BSF or the Indian Army. The project was initiated with the aim to provide an opportunity for the people to see the life and work of the BSF personnel on our border.

Besides, a museum at the viewpoint displays vehicles and aircraft used by the armed forces, including the MiG-27 fighter jet, and various columns of the BSF.