Within an hour after the Supreme Court ordered to maintain the status quo in the ongoing demolition drive being carried out by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, Communist leader Brinda Karat arrived in Jahangirpuri with the Supreme Court order asking the authorities to stop the demolition process immediately.

However, the Delhi police asked the controversial Communist leader to vacate the demolition site and not create any chaos.

“At 10:45 am, the SC gave the order to maintain the status quo on the demolition drive, I have come here for the implementation of the order”, claimed CPIM leader Brinda Karat.

The law and the constitution have been bulldozed by illegal demolitions. At least the Supreme Court & its order should not be bulldozed: CPIM leader Brinda Karat in Jahangirpur

She also claimed that illegal demolitions have bulldozed the law and the constitution. At least the Supreme Court and its order should not be bulldozed, she added. On the other hand, the officials had said that they had not received the Supreme Court order yet and that’s why the demolition work was continued.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court stopped the anti-encroachment drive by authorities in the Jahangirpuri area. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana ordered status quo in the present situation and said the petition would be listed before an appropriate bench.

Left-Liberal journalist outrage over delay in implementing Supreme Court’s order

Amidst little uncertainty over the Supreme Court orders on the recent demolition drive and the delay in the authorities receiving the Supreme Court order, some left-liberal journalists took to Twitter to attack the NDMC officials for not stopping the demolition drive despite Supreme Court’s order.

Several ‘secular-liberal’ journalists lashed out at NDMC officials to claim that the actions of the authorities were nothing but contempt of court.

Vakasha Sachdev, who claims to be a journalist, asked for the courts to take action against NDMC officials for allegedly carrying out demolition drives despite SC’s order. He wanted the officials to be suspended.

There must be action against the NDMC for continuing its demolition drive despite the Supreme Court ordering status quo to be maintained. The NDMC Mayor was aware of the order, it was reported widely. Every official who continued it should be suspended.

Hartosh Singh Bal, an alleged journalist, angrily responded by saying that the municipality answering to the Modi government made a mockery of the Supreme Court’s order.

so we have reached the day when the supreme court's order are being made a mockery of by a municipality (answering to the modi govt)?

NDTV, the far-left propaganda outlet, was also unhappy at the NDMC officials’ demolition drive. They claimed that the NDMC officials carried out an anti-encroachment drive nearly two hours after Supreme Court’s order.

#Jahangirpuri | Demolitions stop nearly 2 hours after Supreme Court's order

NDTV's Sukirti Dwivedi reports



NDTV’s Sukirti Dwivedi reports pic.twitter.com/ZbUL96Js3s — NDTV (@ndtv) April 20, 2022

Another ‘journalist’, Parth MN, claimed that the Supreme Court had held Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt over his tweets, however, it will not be surprising if NDMC ignores the Supreme Court order ad gets away with it.

The supreme court had held Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt over his tweets.



But I won't be surprised if the MCD ignoring the Supreme Court order gets away with it.



Demolishing poor muslim shops isn't as grave as two critical tweets against the apex court. #jahagirpuri

As the demolition drive was continued even after the apex court had ordered to stop it, advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned the matter to the CJI. After that, CJI NV Ramana directed the Supreme Court Registry to communicate the order to North MCD Mayor, Commissioner and Police Commissioner. Following this, the demolition drive was stopped.

Brinda Karat said that Special CP has assured her that no demolition will take place in accordance with the SC order. She appealed to the people of Jahangirpuri to maintain peace and harmony and wait for SC’s next order.

Demolition drive has been stopped. I appeal to people of Jahangirpur to maintain peace & harmony & wait for SC's next order. Demolition was against the Constitution. Special CP assured me that no demolition will take place in accordance with the SC order: CPIM leader Brinda Karat

On Wednesday, the NDMC started off a two-day anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday amidst heavy police presence. On Saturday, the area had seen the worst riots after a Muslim mob unleashed violence on Hindu devotees participating in the Hanuma Jayanthi celebrations.