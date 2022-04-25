A massive controversy kicked off in Rajasthan on Monday after pictures of Asif Ansari, the prime accused in last year’s Chhabra riots attending state CM Ashok Gehlot’s Iftar Party emerged on social media. The state wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded CM Gehlot’s resignation and arrest for sheltering terrorists.

Communal riots had erupted in the Chhabra region on April 11 in 2021. As per reports, Kamal Singh Gurjar was stabbed by Fareed, Aabid, and Sameer on April 10 in Chhabra, Baran district in Rajasthan, during an argument over car parking. The stabbing incident had escalated into a major communal tension the next day.

Sharing pictures of Asif Ansari posing with dignitaries at Ashok Gehlot’s residence during his Iftar party hosted on April 23, 2022, BJP leader Amit Malviya Tweeted, “Ashok Gehlot hosted an “official” Iftar party on 23 Apr. In attendance was Asif Ansari, main accused of Chabbra riots, in which several homes and shops of Hindus were burnt down. The man who should have been in jail was enjoying CM’s hospitality! Sheltering rioters is secularism?”

Ashok Gehlot hosted an “official” Iftar party on 23Apr. In attendance was Asif Ansari, main accused of Chabbra riots, in which several homes and shops of Hindu’s were burnt down. The man who should have been in jail was enjoying CM’s hospitality!

Pratap Singh Singhvi, BJP MLA from Chhabra Rajasthan also shared news clips to condemn Congress’ appeasement politics. He slammed Ashok Gehlot for hosting Asif, the prime accused of the communal violence that broke out in Chhabra on April 11, 2021.

Singhvi accused the Rajasthan police of allowing an accused in the Chhabra violence at the residence of the Chief Minister and said that the matter should be investigated.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan legislative assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria slammed the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and said, “It is unfortunate for the state of Rajasthan that the Rajasthan Chief Minister invites those people who are accused in violence cases.”

Seeking an apology from Ashok Gehlot, Kataria added, “Congress is playing a cheap politics of vote bank, by allowing such accused to sit next to the CM.” He blamed the Congress government for spreading communal violence by allowing accused people in their Iftar parties.

“They are doing this only for their vote bank and this is why the whole state is in trouble,” Gulab Chand Kataria added.

BJP MLA Madan Dilawar also reacted angrily to the news, accusing the CM of sheltering terrorists. “The main accused, the terrorist of the Chhabra violence was present at the CM house. The house of CM has now become a hub for terrorism.” He slammed the CM for hosting a terrorist at his residence. He requested the Rajasthan Police to arrest the CM. “I request the police of Rajasthan to arrest the CM Ashok Gehlot,” he added.

Chhabra communal violence

On April 11, 2021, communal violence erupted in Chhabra in the Baran district in Rajasthan. The altercation began over a parking space and escalated after a stabbing incident. Fareed, Aabid, and Sameer stabbed Kamal Singh Gurjar during a dispute over parking in Baran. After the incident, a group of people allegedly reached the police station to demand action against the three accused. The police detained the accused and interrogated them. After learning about the police action, some people gathered at the Dharnavada intersection on April 11 morning. People of both communities started stone pelting at each other leading to a stampede in the market.

While at least six shops were set on fire, other shops were looted and ransacked. Vehicles parked in the area were also set on fire. The vehicles of the fire department were also attacked by the rioters. Around 12 police personnel also got injured while trying to control the violence.

Later, police had to resort to lathi-charge and tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. OpIndia had then spoken to one of the most prominent Gurjar leaders, BJP’s Vijay Singh Bainsla to get the ground reality.