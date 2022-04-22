Friday, April 22, 2022
Earlier today cricketer Irfan Pathan had shared a tweet. lamenting over India’s future. In a tweet, Pathan had written, “my country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth. BUT…..”

Irfan Pathan’s tweet

Though Irfan Pathan did not elaborate on the context, it was evident that he was commenting on the current socio-political events. A number of instances of communal violence have occurred recently, where Islamic mobs had attacked Hindu religious processions on the occasion of festivals.

In Karnataka’s Hubbali, a large Muslim mob had resorted to arson and had attacked a police station and a temple over a young boy’s social media post that allegedly ‘Insulted Islam’.

A few hours after Irfan Pathan’s tweet, Delhi Capitals player Amit Mishra tweeted in a similar format. Though Amit did not reply to or quoted Irfan’s tweet, it was clear that Mishra’s tweet was a response to Irfan Pathan’s earlier tweet about India’s ‘potential’.

Mishra wrote, “My country, my beautiful country has the potential to be the greatest country on earth…..only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed.”

Mishra’s tweet appeared to be sly at a certain group of people who believe that a religious book is over and above India’s constitution.

