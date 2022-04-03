Sunday, April 3, 2022
Rajasthan: Curfew imposed, Internet services shut down in Karauli after a bike rally celebrating Hindu New Year was attacked

Communal violence broke down in the Hatwara Bazaar area of Karauli on April 2 when stones were pelted by miscreants at a Hindu bike rally while more than a dozen shops and three bikes were set on fire

Karauli violence
Post-violence scene in Rajasthan's Karauli
Rajasthan Police has imposed curfew, and internet services have been shut down in Karauli as a consequence of the violence that broke out after stone-pelting at a bike rally in a Muslim ghetto. Internet services have been shut down in the city after a bike rally celebrating the Hindu New Year was attacked on Saturday evening.

On March 2, communal violence broke down in the Hatwara Bazaar area of Karauli when stones were pelted by miscreants at a Hindu bike rally while more than a dozen shops and three bikes were set on fire. Reportedly, 42 people, including policemen, have been injured in the mob attack while the rally celebrating ‘Nav Samvatsar’ passed through a Muslim-dominated area. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumariya informed that over 30 people were detained by the police so far.

Meanwhile, a curfew has been imposed in the city until the night of April 4, Monday. Internet services would also remain shut in the city to control the menace of polarization and fake news through social media. Those who were injured were discharged from a local hospital after receiving first aid. One person whose condition remains serious is being treated at the SMS hospital in Jaipur.

To avoid further clashing, 600 policemen including 50 deputy superintendents of police have been deployed in the city. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has failed to condemn the violence equivocally. Taking a calculated stand, he told PTI, “Some miscreants happen to be there…they can be in any religion and anywhere and they should be avoided because they are not harmed, the common man is harmed. They are not hurt, common man is hurt,”

BJP leader and Ex-Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia has criticised the incumbent government’s lethargy in taking the law-and-order situation in control. She tweeted, “This incident of attack could have been averted if the administration had taken precautions before the enthusiasm rally being taken out on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar in Karauli. Communal harmony also deteriorated due to the apathy of the administration. The State government should take immediate action!”

She further wrote, “I strongly condemn the attack on the ‘Utsah Rally’ being taken out on Nav Samvatsar in Karauli. Hate mentality cannot be allowed to flourish in peace-loving Rajasthan.” BJP State President Satish Poonia noted that the incident is a result of Congress’ policy of appeasement.

