Taking a cue from states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, the Delhi local administration has decided to act against encroachments and raze the illegal structures that have come up at North West Delhi’s Jahangirpuri Muslim mobs had recently attacked a Hindu religious procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

According to the reports, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation will remove the “encroachments” in Jahangirpuri, where riots broke out last Saturday against Hindu devotees during a procession commemorating Hanuman Jayanthi.

As per reports, in an order released by Assistant Commissioner, North Delhi Municipal Corporation has announced that the encroachment drive will be carried out on illegal constructions in the area of April 20 and 21 in Jahangirpuri. The NDMC officials have also written to the Delhi Police requesting at least 400 police personnel to maintain law and order during the demolition drive.

“The special joint encroachment removal action programme comprising PWD, local body, Police, and the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangirpuri area,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, the NDMC officials are clearing out the streets in the Jahangirpuri area ahead of the demolition drive. According to the locals, the NDMC officials are collecting garbage and waste materials.

"They collect garbage or waste materials here. Now they are removing it as we got to know that bulldozer will come here," said a person present at the location

“Now they are removing it as we got to know that bulldozer will come here,” said a person present at the location.

Raja Iqbal Singh, the mayor of North Delhi has confirmed the development to ANI.

Raja Iqbal Singh, the mayor of North Delhi

Earlier, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta had written a letter to the commissioner and mayor of the north civic body, urging them to identify and demolish illegal encroachments and constructions by the accused arrested in the Jahangirpuri riots on Saturday.

The BJP leader had also requested the Delhi Police commissioner to probe the role of illegal Bangladeshi Rohingyas in the violence. Gupta also reportedly urged the police commissioner to investigate the role of AAP functionaries in the riots.

“Wherever such activities take place, AAP members are found involved with the patronage of their seniors. Those questioning the police action instead of praising it are people with the mindset that supports the tukde tukde gang and insults the national tricolour,” alleged Gupta.

Senior BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the way stones were hurled at the procession proved the involvement of Bangladeshi Rohingyas.

“They are getting the patronage of the Kejriwal government. We urge the LG to stop their free ration, water and power supply and cancel their Aadhaar cards. Their senior citizens’ pension should be stopped and their names removed from the voter list,” he added.

AAP’s Amanatullah Khan opposes the anti-encroachment drive, says it is attempt to disrupt peace during Ramzan

While the authorities have clarified that the anti-encroachment drive will be against illegal structures in Jahangirpuri, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan has issued a statement insinuating that it is deliberate action against Muslims during the month of Ramzan. He has added that Amit Shah and MCD want to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of Delhi.

अमित शाह और भाजपा दिल्ली के शांति पूर्वक माहौल को रमज़ान के महीने में ख़राब करना चाहती है, MCD का इस्तेमाल कर अब जहांगीरपुरी में एंक्रोच्मेंट के नाम पर बुलडोज़र चलाने और एक ख़ास समुदाय को प्रताड़ित करने का नया फ़रमान जारी कर दिया गया इससे पूरे देश का माहोल ख़राब होगा। pic.twitter.com/7676f9d867 — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) April 19, 2022

Giving an indirect threat to the anti-encroachment drive, Khan stated that the action is aimed to target Muslims and disrupt the ‘peace’ in Delhi. Citing Ramzan, Khan said that the anti-encroachment drive can be done later too.

Jahangirpuri riots:

On Saturday, violence took place on the day of Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. The Islamist mob pelted stones and fired shots at Hindu Devotees taking out the Shobha Yatra. Several people and police personnel were injured. So far, the police have arrested 25 in the case.

According to the FIR, the procession was moving peacefully. However, when the procession approached the Jama Masjid in C Block at 6 pm, a man named Ansar approached the procession with some of his companions and initiated an argument. The dispute quickly devolved into stone-pelting, resulting in a stampede in the procession. The police attempted to control the situation, but a specific segment of the mob disregarded the orders and intensified the sloganeering, and set ablaze some vehicles. The crowd kept pelting stones and glass bottles at the procession.

The role of Bangladeshi settlers in Jahangirpuri involved in the Hanuman Jayanti attack is also being pondered over after sub-inspector Meda Lal alleged that slogans were raised in Bangla as the riot escalated.