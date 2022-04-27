Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hit out at the cabal of left-liberals after they had a prolonged meltdown on Twitter, following his acquisition of the micro-blogging platform in a 44 billion dollar bid.

In a tweet on Tuesday (April 26) night, the billionaire entrepreneur wrote, “The extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all.”

In a follow-up tweet, Musk reiterated his commitment to free speech. “By ‘free speech’, I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law,” he emphasised.

The Tesla CEO further added, “If people want less free speech, they will ask the government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people.”

On being pointed out that the top lawyer of Twitter, Vijay Gadde, has been provoking the company’s employees during meetings, Musk responded, “Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story (about Hunter Biden by New YYork Pst) was obviously incredibly inappropriate.”

Gadde has been at the forefront in cancelling podcast host Joe Rogan and censoring the story on the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, which was later found to be accurate.

CEO of the enterprise cloud company Box, Aaron Levie, had suggested that Musk might be summoned for a Congressional hearing on 63 different topics. The new owner of Twitter responded with a smiling face (with hearts on the eyes) emoji.

Elon Musk takes over Twitter Inc.

Elon Musk, who was already the largest individual shareholder of Twitter holding 9.2% of the company, had earlier stated that he had no faith in the current management and couldn’t fulfil Twitter’s true potential under them. He aimed to make the company private so that he could have full control over it and could direct Twitter to fulfil its full potential.

Twitter’s board had tried its best to resist Elon Musk’s takeover bid, including trying to trigger the poison pill strategy. However, the price Musk offered coupled with the mood of the majority of Twitter shareholders eventually forced the Twitter board’s hand.

Elon Musk, who is already the CEO of electric vehicle giant Tesla and SpaceX, co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI as well as the founder of The Boring Company, is now the owner of the social media giant Twitter. Following the takeover, Twitter Inc. has also locked changes to its source code to prevent disgruntled employees from making unauthorised changes to the platform.