On social media, a video of a former Trinamool Congress (TMC) student leader heckling and verbally insulting the vice-chancellor of Aliah University in West Bengal has gone viral. His name is Giyasuddin Mondal, and he is a former student of the same university.

This is how a university Vice-Chancellor is treated by students in West Bengal.

Epitome of ‘culture’, shining example of ‘democracy’, taste of politics fostered by #TMC , proudly defended by those who claim to be enlightened and intellectually superior.

pic.twitter.com/5HNYtHuz1D — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) April 3, 2022

According to police, Ghiasuddin Mondal and a group of 20 supporters stormed into the vice-chancellor’s office on Friday and harassed him. Despite the fact that the event occurred on Friday, the accused, Giyasuddin Mondal, was detained on Sunday afternoon following widespread demonstrations on the streets and on social media.

The police confirmed the authenticity of the viral video, which showed the VC, Prof. Mahammad Ali, sitting silently in his office with Mondal and his accomplices taunting him in filthy language and threatening to murder him. Mondal was recorded indicating that he was not frightened of the police since he had previously been arrested under non-bailable provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

The former TMC student leader, who was formerly the president of the TMC-controlled students’ union, was expelled by the university’s former VC. Three years ago, he spent ten days in judicial detention as a result of police complaints.

According to a university official, the incident occurred when Mondal and a few others went to the V-office C’s and threatened him with serious consequences if the PhD list was not quickly amended to include individuals proposed by him.

“Mondal and a handful of youths are known troublemakers. He was expelled by my predecessor and arrested on criminal charges. I fell sick when they were abusing me,” the VC told the media. “I had called up the police seeking their help, but they did not come,” he further added.

Governor seeks detailed report

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has requested a detailed report from the Chief Secretary and stated that such “Shameful incidents call for exemplary consequences.” Hw shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Chief Secretary has been called upon to send a full update by 1 PM tomorrow on worrisome scenario reflected in a video in viral circulation. Such state of affairs where law violator rogue elements have their way with no fear of law is the certainly fearful scenario for law abiders.”

Social Media input @WBPolice reveals Giasuddin Mondal arrest. There will be focus on the situation once there is update from Chief Secretary as such shameful incidents call for exemplary consequences and no cover up. #AliahUniversity #ViceChancellor #Arrested #WestBengalPolice — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 3, 2022

“Social Media input @WBPolice reveals Giasuddin Mondal arrest. There will be a focus on the situation once there is an update from Chief Secretary as such shameful incidents call for exemplary consequences and no cover-up,” he further added.

The TMC sought to distance itself from Mondal as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a protest in several areas and governor Jagdeep Dhankhar criticised the episode, saying it was the result of the “politicisation of the education system.”

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “Mondal was expelled from the TMC students’ union three years ago following specific complaints. He had no business on campus. The fact that the episode was recorded and circulated on social media proves that this was a conspiracy to malign the TMC. Our party does not support hooliganism on campus. Police will take action.”