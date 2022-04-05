In a major setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is striving to become an alternative to the BJP in the state of Gujarat, over 150 leaders and workers of the AAP have joined the BJP on Monday. Not only AAP, but Congress has also suffered in this turmoil as several members of Congress also shifted to BJP.

The massive exodus from AAP has happened in less than 48 hours after AAP chief Kejriwal returned to Delhi after his visit to Gujarat.

This is a day after AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann returned from a two-day Gujarat tour. Gujarat BJP general secretary Pradeepsinh Vaghela welcoming the AAP members to BJP said that Arvind Kejriwal cannot fool the people of Gujarat. “Delhi CM and Punjab CM were yet to sit down for food after reaching home and many people of their party joined BJP. The blessings of the people of Gujarat are with the BJP”, he said.

He also added that the members who have newly joined the party are important for the development of the state and that they should have faith in BJP. “Today you left AAP and Congress. They will say that you were of no use. But, I would like to say that you are very important for the development of Gujarat and are welcome to BJP. There is a BJP government in Gujarat for a long time because people have faith in us and in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi”, he stated.

As the state of Gujarat plans to vote later this year, AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal has shifted his focus to Gujarat after the party’s massive victory in Punjab. Kejriwal on April 2 visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and participated in a roadshow that AAP had named the Tiranga Yatra. He also addressed the roadshow where he said that the BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 25 years but could not end corruption.

“I am not here to criticise any party. I have not come here to defeat the BJP. I have not come to defeat Congress. I have come to make Gujarat win. We have to make Gujarat and Gujaratis victorious. We have to end corruption in Gujarat,” he said.

27 साल राज के बाद भाजपा में अहंकार आ गया है। जनता की आवाज़ सुनना बंद कर दी। गुजरात को ऐसी सरकार चाहिए जो जनता की आवाज़ सुने



He also added that after ruling the state for 25 years, BJP had become arrogant and that the party had pledged not to listen to the public anymore. “They don’t listen to the people anymore. Give one chance to Aam Aadmi Party, as the people of Punjab did, the people of Delhi did. Give one chance to Aam Aadmi Party, if you don’t like us, change us the next time. Give one chance to Aam Aadmi Party, you will forget all parties,” he stated.

According to the reports, AAP members who joined BJP on Monday include joint secretary of AAP Gujarat Satish Makwana, former assembly seat candidate from Vadodara, Jayshriben Gohil, Niranjan Joshi, Pritesh Patel and many more. Meanwhile, Congress cadres Harivandan Patel, Bhikhabhai Tailor and Pravinbhai Patel also joined BJP. Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Gujarat in December 2022 to elect 182 members of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly.