On April 6, an audio clip featuring Instagram influencer Sabnam and her friend Nadeem had gone viral where Nadeem was heard saying Hindus should be raped, identified, and killed. Now, the accused Nadeem has been arrested by Naya Shahar Police in Bikaner and has been taken into custody.

After the audio clip went viral on Social media platforms, a local resident from Pareek Chowk area, Rishi Kumar filed a complaint regarding the matter. Police had filed a case under sections 295 (A) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

On Friday, one of the accused, Nadeem has been arrested from Naya Shahar area of Bikaner, while Sabnam is still absconding. Nadeem will be presented in the local court on Saturday for his hearing.

Speaking to OpIndia, the investigation officer of the case, Sub-Inspector Chandrajit Singh confirmed the arrest. The officer said, “An FIR under section 295 (A) and other relevant sections was registered against accused Nadeem after we received a complaint. We have arrested him and he is currently in our custody. Further investigation is going on in the case and more details will be provided via a press note later.”

Meanwhile, Guwahati police had also taken cognizance of the matter, as the influencer Sabnam is reportedly from Assam. A team of Assam Police is also present in Bikaner as per the reports to arrest the accused.

The Hinduphobic clip that went viral

On Wednesday, an audio clip of Instagram Influencer Sabnam and her friend Nadeem went viral on social media platforms. During the conversation with Sabnam, Nadeem was heard making extremely vile, violent, and abusive statements about Hindus, Hinduism, and Hindu Gods. He even went on to say that Hindus should be identified, raped, and killed.

While Nadeem was abusing Hindus, Sabnam was giggling at his comments and praising his sense of humor. Nadeem alleged he saw three Hindus being killed in front of him, and no Hindu dares to come to their area. He further said if he had an AK47, he would kill Hindus himself. He claimed to have sexually exploited many Hindu women during the clip.

After the audio clip went viral, Sabnam had played the victim card and posted stories that she was getting rape and death threats in the DMs. She further claimed that she would commit suicide as the issue went out of hand and she could not deal with it anymore.