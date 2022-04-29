Friday, April 29, 2022
Yogi govt disallows Namaz on roads of Uttar Pradesh on Alvida Juma, clerics appeal to Muslim to limit themselves to mosques

Following the directive by Yogi Adityanath govt, several clerics have asked Muslims to offer namaz at mosques in their locality and avoid public places.

The Uttar Pradesh administration has directed that no one will be allowed to offer namaz on the public roads on Alvida Juma, the last Friday of Ramzan. According to the reports, the Uttar Pradesh government has directed the authorities to ensure that Alvida namaz is only offered at mosques and not on the roads or public places.

Following the directive, several clerics have asked Muslims to offer namaz at mosques in their locality and avoid public places. The government officials had met religious leaders and issued strict orders to them to prevent people from offering namaz in public areas. The administration has also asked Muslims to keep the sound of loudspeakers according to the prescribed standards. 

Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, the head of the Islamic Centre of India and Imam of Aishbagh Eidgah, has also appealed to the people to maintain peace and adhere to prescribed Covid-19 protocols.

Similarly, Sunni cleric Sufiyan Nizami of Darul Uloom Farangi Mahal said that prayers should be offered inside the mosque premises and not on the road. 

The state government has made elaborate security arrangements ahead of Friday namaz to ensure no untoward incident occurs. 

“Elaborate security arrangements have been made. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had issued guidelines regarding Friday prayers only last week, after which these arrangements have been made in the entire state,” ADG Law and Order UP Prashant Kumar said.

The order comes in the backdrop of the recent order issued by the Yogi Adityanath government to remove loudspeakers from religious places. As many as 37,000 loudspeakers so far have been removed from minarets of mosques and temples across the state. The volume of 55,000 loudspeakers has been reduced to the permissible levels as per the guidelines. 

