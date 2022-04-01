In a big setback to donation fraud accused ‘journalist’ Rana Ayyub, the Delhi High Court on Friday refused to give any interim order on her plea seeking permission to travel outside India and allowed the Enforcement Directorate to file a status report on the pending investigation against her.

Controversial ‘journalist’ Rana Ayyub had filed a petition requesting the Delhi High Court to allow her to travel outside India to attend an event. On March 29, she was stopped by Indian Immigration officials from boarding a flight to London concerning the money laundering case against her. She has been accused of financial fraud over allegations of violation of provisions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju informed the court that important documents need to be brought on record in order to explain the case against Rana Ayyub. The Additional Solicitor General, representing the Enforcement Directorate, said they would submit the documents before the court on Monday.

“This case is not as simple as what is being portrayed. Rana Ayyub raised funds under the garb of covid relief and money running into up to 2 crores. They have been siphoned off. These were received in INR, Dollars. Fake bills were submitted by her in the name of relief work. A deposit of 50 lakh was created for herself by Rana Ayyub, and 50 lakhs were transferred for personal consumption. A lookout notice was issued much earlier,” Additional Solicitor General SV Raju informed the court.

SV Raju, ASG: Deposit of 50 lac created for herself by Rana Ayyub & 50 lac was transferred for personal consumption. Look out notice was issued much earlier.

Court: File a status report

Rana Ayyub’s lawyer says event is today, petition will be frustrated if no relief given. — LawBeat (@LawBeatInd) April 1, 2022

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating Ayyub for donations she raised through an online crowdfunding platform, “Ketto”, for coronavirus pandemic relief work. The Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth Rs 1.77 crore of Rana Ayyub over allegations of violation of provisions of the Money Laundering Act.

Earlier, Rana Ayyub’s lawyer Vrinda Grover had claimed that her client’s rights were being meddled with, and her right to practice her profession was being put down.

“If people are being critical of the state, will they then not allow me to speak? What have they kept me here for?” she said.

It is Ayyub’s case that she is a “journalist who speaks truth to power”, and “is at times perceived to be a source of some discomfort or inconvenience for the government” but that is no reason to deny her basic rights such as FOE & the right to travel abroad. — LawBeat (@LawBeatInd) April 1, 2022

Rana Ayyub’s counsel further stated, “The Petitioner being a journalist who speaks truth to power, is at times perceived to be a source of some discomfort or inconvenience for the government, but that is no ground to deny the Petitioner her right to travel abroad and exercise her freedom of speech and expression, as well as to practise her profession as a journalist”.

The lawyer said that the whole idea has been to frustrate Ayyub’s trip and claimed that the ED had nothing to show.

The Delhi High Court will hear the case on Monday, April 4, 2022.