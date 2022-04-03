Days after renowned Hollywood actor Will Smith physically assaulted standup comedian Chris Rocks, Oscars producer Will Packer revealed details of what transpired behind the scenes of the unprecedented incident.

In an exclusive interview with Good Morning America, Packer informed that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) was ready to go in and arrest Will Smith. He added that Rocks refused to file a complaint, despite repeated suggestions made by the Police Department.

“They said we will go get him. We are prepared. We’re prepared to get him right now. You can press charges, we can arrest him. They were laying out the options,” he recounted.

Packer pointed out, “He (Chris Rocks) was like, ‘No, no, no, I’m fine,” Packer said. “And even to the point where I said, ‘Rock, let them finish.’ The LAPD officers finished laying out what his options were and they said, ‘Would you like us to take any action?’ And he said no.”

The Oscars producer informed that Rocks did not adhere to the prepared list of jokes and began freestyling. Packer said that the controversial joke on Smith’s wife was impromptu.

While recounting the punch gate, he said, “My heart dropped and I just remember thinking oh no not like this. He (Chris) certainly saved what was left of it at that point.” Will Packer, the first black producer in the history of Academy Awards, said that the untoward incident overshadowed several key moments of the show.

Will Smith resigns from Academy

Faced with a possible suspension by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences over ‘punch gate’, Will Smith voluntarily resigned from the professional honorary organisation. The actor said that he was willing to accept any additional disciplinary action taken by the Academy’s Board of Governors.

He had said, “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”

Will Smith conceded, “I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”

While reacting to the development, the President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, David Rubin, informed that the organisation has accepted the resignation of Will Smith.

“We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18,” he added.

Will Smith punched Chris Rocks at the Oscars

The acclaimed actor had punched stand-up comedian Chris Rock for making fun of his wife Jada Pinkett’s appearance during the 94th Academy Awards. While on stage to present the best documentary award, Chris Rock said, “Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you.”

The comment upset Smith so much so that he rushed onto the stage to physically punch the comedian. After returning to his seat, the ‘King Richard’ star yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out your f**king mouth.”

In 2021, Pinkett had opened up about alopecia, an autoimmune disease that leads to the loss of hair in clumps. Last year, she also posted a picture on Instagram with a shaved head after being inspired to speak out about her hair-loss journey.

The lead character in the 1997 movie ‘GI Jane’ was Demi Moore, who played the role of ‘bald-headed Lieutenant Jordan O’Neil. Although there has not been a sequel to the movie, Chris Rocks had suggested that a ‘bald’ Jada Pinkett could feature in ‘GI Jane Part 2’.

Given that the hair loss of Jada Pinkett is due to the autoimmune disease of Alopecia, many social media users found Rock’s remarks as ‘insensitive.’ Indian liberals had even extended their support to Smith for assaulting Rocks.

During his acceptance speech, he apologised to the Academy for his physical altercation and later posted a long note on Instagram. “Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” he had said.