In a recent development, FIRs have been filed in Rajasthan against News18 anchor Aman Chopra over his coverage of temples’ demolition in Alwar on his TV debate show.

FIRs against Chopra have been registered at the Bundi police station in Rajasthan and the Bichhiwada police station in Dungarpur. Apart from promoting communal discord, and conspiring to incite riots, serious sections of sedition have also been added against Chopra.

During his show on the demolition of temples in Alwar, Aman Chopra brought up the anti-encroachment drive held in Jahangirpuri recently and wondered whether the action in Alwar was a retaliation for the drive in Jahangirpuri. Following the show, a coordinated hashtag was run on social media urging authorities to arrest Chopra for trying to link the two drives, this prompted the authorities to register cases against him.

Aman Chopra has also been criticized in the past for taking bold stands on challenging topics. Shadab Chauhan, the chief spokesperson of the Peace Party, also threatened Aman Chopra with dire consequences in January after he weighed in on the threat received by journalist Ashok Shrivastav from Arun Rajbhar, the National General Secretary of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an ally of Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party.

Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan also threatened Chopra simply because he was unable to answer the questions posed to him.

Meanwhile, Alwar district administration has agreed to rebuild the 3 temples demolished during the demolition drive in Rajgarh.