Sunday, April 24, 2022
HomeCrimeRajasthan: Miscreants paste slip with Urdu text on Hanuman idol in Kota, police register...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan: Miscreants paste slip with Urdu text on Hanuman idol in Kota, police register case after Hindu organisations complaint

The incident happened in Ayana village of Kota where an Urdu slip was pasted on statue of Lord Hanuman in the Radha Krishna Mandir.

OpIndia Staff
59

In Rajasthan, a new case of contempt for the Hindu religion and its gods has come to light. In this incident, Unidentified miscreants pasted derogatory Urdu stickers on a statue of Lord Hanuman in a temple in Rajasthan’s Kota district.

The incident happened in Ayana village of Kota district where the slip was pasted on the historic statue of Lord Hanuman in the Radha Krishna Mandir. The slip was pasted by someone in the night. When people went to the temple in the morning, they discovered the slip. As soon as the locals got information about the incident, a large number of people reached the temple. They informed about the incident to Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and after that a complaint was filed. Accordingly, police registered a case against unknown people.

The police have taken cognizance of the matter and are investigating the matter. A tweet made by the handle of Rural Kota Police stated, “As soon as the above matter came to the notice, the slip pasted on the idol has been removed and legal action is being taken by registering a case in the said case.”

In the meanwhile, additional police force have been deployed at the area to prevent any communal. The situation at present in the village is normal. Police believe that it might have been done to incite communal tension in the area, or may be someone had done it to fulfil their wishes as per instructions of some tantrik. At present the police are conducting a search operation to find the culprits.

A similar incident occurred recently in Sidhra, Jammu, where some fanatics vandalised a Hindu shrine. The god and goddess idols were crushed into pieces after the temple was vandalised.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,592FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com