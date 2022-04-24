In Rajasthan, a new case of contempt for the Hindu religion and its gods has come to light. In this incident, Unidentified miscreants pasted derogatory Urdu stickers on a statue of Lord Hanuman in a temple in Rajasthan’s Kota district.

The incident happened in Ayana village of Kota district where the slip was pasted on the historic statue of Lord Hanuman in the Radha Krishna Mandir. The slip was pasted by someone in the night. When people went to the temple in the morning, they discovered the slip. As soon as the locals got information about the incident, a large number of people reached the temple. They informed about the incident to Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and after that a complaint was filed. Accordingly, police registered a case against unknown people.

The police have taken cognizance of the matter and are investigating the matter. A tweet made by the handle of Rural Kota Police stated, “As soon as the above matter came to the notice, the slip pasted on the idol has been removed and legal action is being taken by registering a case in the said case.”

उक्त मामला संज्ञान में आते ही मूर्ती पर चिपकी पर्ची को हटवा दिया गया है एवं उक्त मामले में मुकदमा दर्ज़ कर क़ानूनी कार्यवाही की जा रही है — kota rural police (@spkotarural) April 24, 2022

In the meanwhile, additional police force have been deployed at the area to prevent any communal. The situation at present in the village is normal. Police believe that it might have been done to incite communal tension in the area, or may be someone had done it to fulfil their wishes as per instructions of some tantrik. At present the police are conducting a search operation to find the culprits.

A similar incident occurred recently in Sidhra, Jammu, where some fanatics vandalised a Hindu shrine. The god and goddess idols were crushed into pieces after the temple was vandalised.