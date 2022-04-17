Another incident of stone-pelting on a procession on Hanuman Jayanti has been reported from Haridwar in Uttarakhand, which took place on 16th April 2022. Afte the stone-pelting cases on Ram Navami processions in several parts of the country, some Hanuman Jayanti processions were also attacked yesterday, including in Delhi. After this, a case of stone-pelting on the procession has come to light from Haridwar. The police arrived at the spot after the case came to light. The situation was brought under control. Police have now initiated action to arrest the culprits.

In Uttarakhand, stones were pelted during a Hanuman Jayanti procession by a mob of Muslims in Haridwar. It is being claimed that some shots were also heard during this time. More than 10 people along with policemen are reported to have been injured in the attack. According to a report by Navbharat Times, Bajrang Dal activists were taking out a procession in the Bhagwanpur police station area of Haridwar rural. As the procession passed near Dada Patti village, a mob pelted stones from the houses.

Yogendra Singh, SSP, Haridwar said, “Stones were pelted by some people during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Bhagwanpur police station area late last evening. Following the information, the police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. An FIR has been lodged in the case and the arrest of the culprits is on.”

The police station in-charge also injured

The Mandwar police station in charge is also reported to have been injured in stone-pelting on the Hanuman Jayanti procession. The incident was reported to the local police. After this, the police of Bhagwanpur police station also reached the spot. Pramendra Dobli, SP Haridwar Rural, said that stone pelting was done on the procession from the roof of the houses. Many were injured in the attack, and the injured were taken to hospitals for treatment.

A similar incident took place in Delhi on 16th April 2022. When the Hanuman Jayanti Shobhayatra was passing through the C block of the Jahangiurpuri, suddenly some people pelted stones on the process from the rooftops in the area. After the attack, the people in the process also started pelting stones at the attackers in retaliation and triggered communal violence in the process.