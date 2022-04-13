SC refuses to stay upcoming Dharma Sansad in Himachal Pradesh

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the upcoming Dharma Sansad event in Himachal Pradesh. The SC bench consisting of Justices Khanwilkar and Abhay Oka today allowed the petitioners to approach the lower court for the same.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, also a senior Congress leader, appearing on behalf of petitioners claimed that the upcoming Dharma Sansad which is scheduled to be held in Simla is on Sunday and “see what is happening.” He added that he does not even want to say some of the things that were said in public. The apex court passed the order giving liberty to serve advance copy to the state of Himachal Pradesh.

The SC did not grant any orders against the Dharma Sansad at Himachal Pradesh as the state was not served and hence there was no counsel representing them in the court.

Meanwhile, the apex court also directed the state of Uttarakhand to submit status report on the action it has taken against alleged hate speech at the Haridwar Dharma Sansad organised by Yati Narsinghanand on 17 December 2021. As per the petition filed, speeches were made with objective of declaring ‘war’ against a significant section of Indian citizens.

Subsequent to the event, Yati Narsinghanand was arrested by Uttarakhand police on 16th January 2022 and released a month later in February.