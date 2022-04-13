Wednesday, April 13, 2022
HomeNews ReportsSC refuses to stay upcoming Dharma Sansad in Himachal Pradesh
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

SC refuses to stay upcoming Dharma Sansad in Himachal Pradesh

The SC did not grant any orders against the Dharma Sansad at Himachal Pradesh as the state was not served and hence there was no counsel representing them in the court.

OpIndia Staff
SC allowed centres criteria in NEET PG counselling
Supreme Court of India
24

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the upcoming Dharma Sansad event in Himachal Pradesh. The SC bench consisting of Justices Khanwilkar and Abhay Oka today allowed the petitioners to approach the lower court for the same.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, also a senior Congress leader, appearing on behalf of petitioners claimed that the upcoming Dharma Sansad which is scheduled to be held in Simla is on Sunday and “see what is happening.” He added that he does not even want to say some of the things that were said in public. The apex court passed the order giving liberty to serve advance copy to the state of Himachal Pradesh.

The SC did not grant any orders against the Dharma Sansad at Himachal Pradesh as the state was not served and hence there was no counsel representing them in the court.

Meanwhile, the apex court also directed the state of Uttarakhand to submit status report on the action it has taken against alleged hate speech at the Haridwar Dharma Sansad organised by Yati Narsinghanand on 17 December 2021. As per the petition filed, speeches were made with objective of declaring ‘war’ against a significant section of Indian citizens.

Subsequent to the event, Yati Narsinghanand was arrested by Uttarakhand police on 16th January 2022 and released a month later in February.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdharma sansad, himachal pradesh dharma sansad
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,317FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com