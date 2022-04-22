Ukraine’s ambassador to Japan has created a stir by his tweet spreading misleading information about India. Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Center for Russian and Central Asian Studies under the School of International Studies has organized a lecture by Dr Sergiy Korsunsky who is currently Ukraine’s ambassador to Japan.

The topic of the lecture scheduled on 30th April 2022 at 4 PM via Google Meet is ‘Decoding the war in Ukraine: What is the End Game?’. The lecture will take place through a google meet.

Sharing information about this lecture, Dr Sergiy Korsunsky tweeted, “I will be lecturing at the JNU in New Delhi, India about the war in Ukraine. Since India did not accept a request from Japan for SDF aircraft with humanitarian aid, it is time to tell Indians the truth.”

The tweet by the Ukrainian ambassador to Japan displays a hostile tone against India. The information he shared in his tweet is in sharp contrast with the steps India took to help Ukraine in the hour of crisis.

Korsunsky did not share that India had given permission for a commercial aircraft to pick up aid materials. The military plane was given only overflight clearance.

India had received a request for overflight clearance for the Japanese self-defence force (SDF) planes carrying humanitarian cargo. The request was processed as per established norms and India gave approval to the request from Japan and noted that the humanitarian supplies for Ukraine and its neighbouring countries can be picked up from the outpost of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Mumbai through commercial aircraft.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi had said in a regular media briefing on April 21, “We had received a request from Japan for permission to land in Mumbai to pick up humanitarian goods for Ukraine & its neighbouring countries from India. We have given the approval to pick supplies by using commercial aircraft.”

He further said, “We had also received a request for overflight clearance for Japanese SDF aircraft carrying humanitarian cargo for Ukraine. This was processed and approved as per established norms.”

India had sent help to Ukraine

India has been consistent in its statement over the Russia-Ukraine war. While India has not joined Western nations in sanctioning Russia, India has been stressing on peaceful resolution of the crisis by mutual dialogue. PM Narendra Modi is one of the few global leaders who have spoken to both the Ukrainian president Zelenskyy and Russian president Putin about the crisis, humanitarian efforts and evacuation of civilians.

On March 1, India had sent the first tranche of essential aid consisting of medicines, medical equipment and other relief materials. The second tranche of shipment was sent on March 9 through Romania.