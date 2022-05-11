On 11th May 2022, in a Modi Story, Home Minister Amit Shah was seen describing the sensitive and caring nature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video went viral on social media as it was shared by Twitter handle of Modi Story which is now well known for sharing people’s memories with the Prime Minister. Among many such stories, the story shared by Amit Shah in one of his speeches is reaching many people as it unfolds an unseen side of Narendra Modi’s personality.

In a Twitter post, the Twitter account of Modi Story says, “Ever heard of a Prime Minister interrupting an important meeting to cater to the needs of a hungry bird! Union Minister Amit Shah recalls a Modi Story, which is untold unheard of, highlighting Modi’s concern for each and every being.”

In this video, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Sensitivity and concern for smallest and inconsequential persons is a peculiarity of Narendra Modi’s nature. About the Prime Minister of the nation, I would like to present a small example. An important meeting was in progress. I was the party president at that time. The meeting was going on in Modi Ji’s office. A peacock appeared and it started striking its beak against the glass wall. This went on for 2-3 minutes. Modi Ji then rang the bell. He called someone from the staff and told him, that this peacock has not been fed today. Please give it some food. It seems hungry. The Prime Minister of India is concerned about this during such an important meeting, and this shows how sensitive he is as a person.”

‘Modi Story’ was launched by Sumitra Gandhi Kulkarni, Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter, to gather inspiring moments from PM Modi’s life. The initiative aims at bringing forth Narendra Modi’s remarkable life narrative through the eyes of individuals who have got a glimpse of his life.

According to the website modistory.in, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been at the root of the making of New India. He has inspired the common Indians to come together, aspire for greatness and carry in the spirit of ‘we the people’. “There are many people, from far and near, who have caught a glimpse into Modi’s life, his intent, integrity, and intensity. They came away inspired, keen to infuse the same ‘can do’ spirit in everyone. Modi Story’ is about such voices”, the website reads.

It adds that the initiative is about raising the collective voices and telling people’s contributions to the making of a New India. “If one Modi can give the country new momentum, imagine a nation with thousands of such inspired individuals”, the website said further inviting stories from individuals in written, video, or audio format.