The BJP-led Assam government today distributed appointment letters to almost 23000 youths who have been recruited in various departments of the state govt. A mega ceremonial appointment letter distribution program was organised at Khanapara in Guwahati, where chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed over the much sought after appointment letters to a few of the new state govt employees.

Before the assembly elections, BJP had promised to give 1 lakh government jobs within one year of coming to power, and today this was the first large batch in achieving that goal. A total of 22,958 candidates were recruited into various government posts across 11 departments of the state government. The new recruits assembled today at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara in Guwahati to collect their appointment letters in the ceremony.

A momentous occasion for all of us as we are on course to redeem our pledge to provide 1 lakh jobs to youth of Assam.



By handing over appointment letters to 22,958 recruits in 11 departments, we have tried to set a new precedence in transparent appointments to government jobs. pic.twitter.com/oKT6CF3vm4 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 14, 2022

The recruitments include 8,867 in Assam police under the home department, 11,063 in the education department including teachers and professors in schools and colleges, 2419 in the health department, 330 in public health and engineering dept, 105 in water resource, 69 in social welfare, 55 in agriculture, 23 in forest department, 17 insurance medical officers in labour welfare, 8 in public works department, and 2 in mines and minerals.

With this, Assam govt has achieved almost 25% of its poll promise of one lakh govt jobs. While the govt has already completed one year this week, the process for these recruitments is already going on, with more than 1 lakh posts already identified in various departments. The govt has already recruited around 1200 people earlier, and today 23000 were recruited.

As a part of the Assam Government's commitment to provide one lakh jobs, Hon’ble CM Dr @himantabiswa will distribute appointment letters to 22,958 recruits in 11 departments. pic.twitter.com/GDFULrspeL — MyGov Assam (@mygovassam) May 14, 2022

Apart from that, advertisements have been already issued for the second batch of the rest of the targeted appointments. In March this year, applications were invited for 13,141 grade III and 13,300 grade IV posts across several departments. Which means, another advertisement has been already issued for a total of 26,441 more posts, and youths in the state are already applying for those jobs online.

In her budget speech in March this year, finance minister Ajanta Neog had said that the government had already hired 1,157 youths, while recruitment for 84,244 posts was in process and the remaining 14,599 posts will be filled up soon. Which means, another advertisement for around 34000 government jobs will be issued soon.

Explaining the delay in the recruitment process, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, his govt’s only priority in the first 5 months of his govt was controlling the pandemic, and other works including the recruitments took a back seat. “We will recruit another 7000-8000 with July 15 next and will start the selection process for another 26,000 post within July end,” the CM announced in his speech.

He also said that the recruitment for the 22,958 posts was done in utmost transparent manner and no one had to pay a single penny as bribe to get the jobs.

The candidates who got the jobs have hailed the Himanta Biswa Sarma government for fulfilling a major poll promise. Notably, they also said that they got the jobs without paying any bribe. This has been a major development in the state after BJP came to power, because during the earlier Congress governments, government jobs were available only after paying bribes.

In a major reform in recruitment process, the state government has also formed two direct recruitment commissions for recruitment into grade 3 and 4 posts, in line with the public service commission for higher level jobs. Earlier, all grade 3 and grade 4 posts were filled by the departments individually, but now that is done centrally by the two Commissions under the provisions of The Assam Direct Recruitment commissions for Analogous posts in Class-lll and Class-lV Act, 2021.