On Thursday 19th May 2022, CIDCO police in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra arrested a youth named Imran Khan for disturbing harmony between communities by making a misleading video. In this video, it is seen that Imran Khan, a resident of Alamgir Colony, is allegedly beaten up by 15 Hindu youths who are shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and snatching rupees 1,700 from his pocket. The video also mentions the name of a youth from the group of attackers as Rahul and that he lives in Ambedkar Nagar.

According to more details, Imran was beaten up by Akbar Langada (Harsul) Saddam and one unknown youth at Sharad Tee Point on Jalgaon Road on 28th April 2022. They also snatched rupees 1,700 from his pocket. After this, Imran went to the CIDCO police station and informed constable Sulane about the incident. The police then sent him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). When at GMCH, he shot a fake video. In this video, Imran Khan can be seen being beaten by 15 other youths. These youths are seen shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as they beat Imran Khan. They can also be seen chasing him from the CIDCO bus station.

The crime branch and CIDCO police took a note of this video and started an investigation. At the end of the investigation, it was revealed that all of the youths seen beating Imran in that video were Muslims. In police interrogation, accused Imran Khan confessed that when he was in GMCH, someone asked him to shoot the fake video that he was beaten up by some youths and was being compelled to say Jai Shri Ram. PSI Krushna Ghayal registered a case in this regard under the guidance of PI Sambhaji Pawar. Imran Khan is thus booked for breaching the peace and trying to incite communal disharmony by making a fake video. Imran Khan is now arrested by the CIDCO police.

This is not an isolated incident of people dragging the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan to push their propaganda. Multiple such fake incidents have been reported in the past where people tried to defame the holy chant for Hindus.