Thursday, May 5, 2022
Even after the father called him out for his ‘filthy politics’, Kunal Kamra brazens it out, continues to bully the 7-year-old who sang for PM Modi in Germany

After the father of the 7-year-old called out Kunal Kamra, the alleged comedian said the video was in the public domain and tried to present it as if he had done nothing wrong.

Kunal Kamra refused to budge even after father of the child lashed out at him and asked him not to use his child for petty politics
The alleged comedian Kunal Kamra has refused to back down over the morphed video that he had published of the 7-year-old boy who sang a song for Prime Minister Narendra Modi even after the child’s father had tweeted to Kamra and called him out for using a child for his ‘filthy politics’.

In a recent Tweet, Kamra used laughing emojis and said, “Sanghis worried about mental health. Are 7-year-olds from school allowed on Twitter to see memes? In college, they’d probably make fun of him for singing to the PM, which can lead to depression.”

Boy’s father had lashed out at Kamra

Earlier, after Kamra posted the morphed video, the father of the child Ganesh Pol had lashed out at him for ridiculing his son on the social media platform. Responding to Kamra’s vile tweet targeting the young boy, Ganesh Pol – the father of the boy, slammed the alleged ‘comedian’ for his insensitivity and schooled him for using a young boy to further his politics. The father of the seven-year-old boy said that his son wanted to sing the song for his beloved Motherland and added that though he was still young, he loved the country more than Kamra did.

“He is my 7 year old son, who wanted to sing this song for his beloved Motherland. Though he is still very young certainly he loves his country more than you Mr Kamra or Kachra whatever u are Keep the poor boy out of your filthy politics & try to work on your poor jokes,” Ganesh Pol said.

After his tweet, Kamra said the video was in the public domain and tried to present it as if he had done nothing wrong.

He said, “The video is in the public domain by a news Organisation. The joke is not on your son, while you enjoy your son sing for his Motherland to the most popular son, there are songs that he should listen to from people of his country also.”

In another tweet, he blamed the father for pushing the young child to sing in front of the PM and blamed PM Modi for putting him in the public domain.

Notably, Kamra is facing a court case already for using defamation language against the judges.

