Wednesday, May 18, 2022
DU professor booked for making derogatory comments on Shivling found inside Gyanvapi disputed structure, seeks AK-56 rifles after mocking Hindus

OpIndia Staff
DU professor Ratan Lal booked for offending Hindu religious sentiments
Ratan Lal, an Associate Professor of History at Hindu College in Delhi, has faced widespread condemnation from netizens over his derogatory remarks.
Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal has filed a case with the Delhi Police against Delhi University professor Dr Ratan Lal for offending religious sensitivities. The case follows a social media post by him in which Ratan Lal had made vile derogatory statements directed toward the Shivling inside the Gyanvapi disputed structure, which came to light during the Court-ordered survey.

According to the Delhi Police, a complaint was filed yesterday night against Ratan Lal. Cyber PS North District has filed a case under sections 153A/ 295A of the IPC. Here is the offensive post made by the professor.

Ratan Lal, an Associate Professor of History at Hindu College in Delhi University, has faced widespread condemnation from netizens after the offensive remark was posted. Many people who responded angrily to the article also tagged the Delhi Police’s Twitter handle, demanding action.

RP Singh, a spokesperson of the BJP wrote “This hurts my religious sentiments. I will appreciate if Dr Ratan Lal is booked under section 153A IPC & other provisions of IPC and the case be pursued against him. @CPDelhi @DelhiPolice”

Notably, Ratan Lal also wrote a letter to the central government and the President of India requesting two AK56 rifle-equipped bodyguards or an arms licence so that he could obtain an AK56 gun. Mocking the Prime Minister, the Home Minister and the President of India, He also said that commando training should be provided to him.

A Shivling was unearthed during the court-ordered study of the disputed Gyanvapi structure adjacent to the Kashi Vishvanath Mandir in Varanasi after the Wuzukhana in the premises was drained out. After the discovery, Civil Judge Varanasi (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar ordered the sealing of the disputed Gyanvapi structure on Monday, May 16th.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

