The feared gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, whose gang has claimed responsibility for the murder of the controversial Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, Monday, approached the Patiala court fearing a ‘fake encounter’ by the Punjab Police in the matter. Bishnoi told the court he should not be handed over to the Punjab Police because he fears he would be killed in an encounter.

The court, however, refused to entertain the plea filed by the dreaded gangster or pass any directions regarding Bishnoi’s safety, saying that security was a state subject.

Bishnoi is currently serving a jail term in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in an organised crime case under the stringent MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act).

In his petition, Bishnoi, through his lawyer said that he also feared that the trial against him might be compromised due to production warrants issued against him by judicial authorities of other states.

He had requested that prior notice of any production warrants issued by the Punjab Police or any other police force against him be submitted to the court and that he not be handed over to any other police force. He also requested that any Police may investigate cases pending against him at Tihar Jail without obtaining physical custody.

Additionally, Lawrence Bishnoi’s lawyer has also filed a petition in Delhi’s Patiala court seeking to ramp up of security of the jailed gangster. The lawyer alleged that the rival gang may try to kill Lawrence Bishnoi.

Meanwhile, sources told news agency ANI that Punjab Police has already contacted top Delhi Police officers to inquire about members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, as well as Kala Jathedi and Kala Rana, who are lodged in jail.

Sources also said Punjab Police can also take Bishnoi gang members into their custody and interrogate them in connection with the murder case of Sidhu Moosewala. The Punjab Police has said that it suspects gang rivalry behind Sidhu Moosewala’s murder. Investigations have revealed that the Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for the murder of Moosewala, was in touch with someone inside Tihar jail.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Balkaur Singh, the father of the slain Congress leader, said in his complaint that Sidhu Moosewala would often receive extortion calls from the Lawrence Bishnoi group and other gangsters. Moosewala had also bought a bulletproof SUV after receiving these threats, Singh said.

It may be noted that on May 29, a Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who is a close aide of the feared gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had taken responsibility for the sensational Sidhu Moosewala murder in Punjab. In a Facebook post from his account, Brar took responsibility for the murder of the controversial singer.

In his Facebook post, Brar said that Moosewala was responsible for the murder of several of his associates, and since the police didn’t act, he did and murdered the singer/rapper.

The Lawrence gangster group also published a Facebook post confirming that it was them who carried out this killing.

Interestingly, Moosewala’s security was removed just a day before the murder by the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in the state.

Opposition parties target AAP Govt in Punjab, call Moosewala’s murder a ‘state-sponsored’ one

Following the murder, opposition parties attacked the Bhagwant Mann government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Some even called it ‘state-sponsored murder‘ since the state government removed Mossewala’s security a day before the murder. Congress party has gone to the extent of asking AAP’s Bhagwant Mann to resign from the post of Punjab CM.

“If safety can’t be assured to a leader and an artist admired by millions, what can the common citizens of the state expect from the AAP govt? The AAP has failed the people of Punjab completely, the only thing left to do now is- #ResignBhagwantMann,” Tweeted Congress on May 30.

Meanwhile, as per Punjab Police, 8 assailants attacked Moosewala, and bullets from 3 AK-94s were found at the site. The police said that the use of AK-94s is extremely rare in Punjab. The police have also made some arrests over their alleged links with Goldy Brar after the murder.