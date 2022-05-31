Tuesday, May 31, 2022
HomeNews ReportsHyderabad: Nehru portrait absent from Salar Jung Museum's exhibition on freedom struggle, Congress holds...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Hyderabad: Nehru portrait absent from Salar Jung Museum’s exhibition on freedom struggle, Congress holds protest

“There is no specific reason for skipping Jawaharlal Nehru. We just wanted to highlight the unsung heroes of the freedom struggle rather than focusing on the widely known activists. Jawaharlal Nehru is far more famous than these personalities and they require more spotlight.,” the official added.

OpIndia Staff
Furore over missing Nehru portrait at Salar Jung Museum, Congress protests
Nehru portarit restored, Veer Savarkar, images via Swarajya
3

The portrait of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was reportedly removed from the Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad city of Telangana during the exhibition conducted as per the Centre’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative.

Instead, the wall of the museum was adorned with the portrait of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar and his other contemporaries such as MK Gandhi, Ashfaqulla Khan and Kanhu Murmu. As per reports, the name ‘Nehru’ was omitted from the independence timeline, including the hosting of the Indian tricolour by him on August 15, 1947.

Interestingly, it was India’s first Prime Minister who opened the Salar Jung Museum to the public on July 23, 1963. While speaking about the matter, a museum authority informed that the decision was taken to highlight the contribution of unsung heroes of the freedom movement.

“There is no specific reason for skipping Jawaharlal Nehru. We just wanted to highlight the unsung heroes of the freedom struggle rather than focusing on the widely known activists. Jawaharlal Nehru is far more famous than these personalities and they require more spotlight.,” the official added.

The decision by the Centre drew the ire of Telangana Congress party workers, who hit the streets in protest. They claimed that Veer Savarkar, who spent his prime years in Cellular Jail in Port Blair, had no contribution to the freedom movement.

The Congress workers had also sought an apology from the Modi government and the removal of the portrait of Veer Savarkar. On Friday (May 27), Congress leader Manickam Tagore alleged, “Sanghi’s always do ..write Lies as Truth .. hide true Heroes and place fake heroes.. now in Salar Jung Museum. We won’t keep silence before lies.”

“Hyderabad Youth Congress President Motha Rohit and his team protest in Salar Jung museum and Sanghi’s Sarkar for not placing the portrait of Pandit Nehru the first prime minister of the country and placing Savarkar’s photo who has written mercy letters to British. Well done,” he further added.

In a tweet on Sunday (May 29), the Telangana Congress claimed that the ‘backlash’ faced by the Centre had forced it to restore the portrait of India’s former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at the Salar Jung Museum.

The development was also confirmed by Manickam Tagore. Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao also hinted at a ‘conspiracy’ by the Centre for replacing Nehru’s portrait on his death anniversary.

He said, “I would like to know what message you wanted to give to the next generations by altering the great history, especially the freedom movement. What was the reason behind organizing it on May 27- the exact day of the death anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. It was a great insult to the first Prime Minister of India and a well-knit conspiracy.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSalar Jung Museum, Nehru letter, Hyderabad Congress
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
589,022FollowersFollow
26,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com