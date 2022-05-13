The government of India has decided to observe a one-day state mourning on Saturday, following the death of the UAE president Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. A statement issued by the union home ministry said that that there will be one day’s State Mourning tomorrow throughout India, when the national flag will be flown at half-mast and there will no official entertainment program.

The statement issued by the ministry said, “His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi has passed away. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day’s State Mourning tomorrow throughout India. The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day.”

Earlier today, Emirates News Agency WAM had reported the death of 73-year-old Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates and the ruler of Abu Dhabi. Ministry of Presidential Affairs has announced that UAE will observe a forty-day national mourning with the flag flown at half-mast starting today. Moreover, work will be suspended at all ministries, departments, and federal, local and private entities for three days.

Sheikh Khalifa had suffered a stroke in 2014, and had undergone a surgery, after which he continued to face health issues. His role as the president was limited to ceremonial duties, and His brother and Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, has been widely seen as the de-facto leader of the UAE, who handles day-to-day activities.

Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan was appointed as the second president of the UAE in 2004, after the death of his father and founding president of UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Khalifa was born in 1948, and was the eldest son of Sheikh Zayed. Even before becoming the president, he was handling several presidential duties as the crown prince since late 1990s, as his father was facing health problems.

He was considered one of the richest monarchs in the world, and was the richest emirate in the UAE. His net worth is estimated to be over $18 billion, most of which comes from his investments in the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, a sovereign wealth fund owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi where Khalifa was the president.

It is noteworthy that world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa in Dubai was named after the late UAE president. The skyscraper was originally named Burj Dubai, but after Abu Dhabi and the federal government of UAE lent Dubai 10 billion US dollars to pay off its debts, the structure was renamed as Burj Khalifa in honour of the UAE president.