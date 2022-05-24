According to the Global Air Powers Ranking of 2022 by the World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft (WDMMA), the Indian Air Force has emerged as the third strongest Air Force in the world after America and Russia. The Indian Air Force has not only overtaken the Chinese Air Force but also the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, the Israeli Air Force, and the French Air and Space Force in terms of strength, as per the report.

WDMMA ranking (Source: eurasiantimes.com)

Presently, the WDMMA tracks 98 countries, covering 124 air services and following a total of 47,840 aircraft. It assesses modern military aviation services around the world based on a variety of parameters and gives a complete report summarising their current strengths and inherent limitations. It gives users a visual, distinctive, and analytical look into a major feature of modern warfare and control of the skies through an in-depth resource.

The formula generates the ‘TrueValueRating’ (TvR), which helps WDMMA separate powers based on their overall strength and elements like modernization, calculating help, assault, and guard abilities.

The tactical air force of a country is broken down in this approach not just by the number of planes it has, but also by the quality and diversity of its stock.

The highest attainable TvR score is 242.9 held by the United States Air Force (USAF) followed by Russia, whose TvR score stands at 114.2, followed by the Indian Air Force with a TvR score of 69.4.

According to the report, the Indian Air Force (IAF) now has 1,645 active aircraft in its inventory. OpIndia had in 2018, detailed the evolution of India’s air power in global times. We reported how the future procurement of Dassault Rafale, one of the most lethal fourth-generation aircraft and the addition of Super Sukhois-the updated version of the Sukhoi-30 MKI, LCA Tejas and India’s decision to develop a fifth-generation medium multirole combat aircraft (AMCA), Indian Airforce will be one of the destructive airforces in the world, arguably after the United States and Russia.