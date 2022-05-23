Congress Chamarajapete MLA and former minister BZ Zameer Ahmad Khan fed a man some food with his own hands and then ate the same chewed food by getting the man to take the food out of his mouth. He fed Swami Narayana of the Dalit community and then ate the same chewed food by making Narayana take it out of his mouth to provide him with his hands.

#WATCH Bengaluru, Karnataka: In an attempt to set an example seemingly against caste discrimination, Congress Chamarajapete MLA BZ Zameer A Khan feeds Dalit community’s Swami Narayana & then eats the same chewed food by making Narayana take it out from his mouth to feed him(22.5) pic.twitter.com/7XG0ZuyCRS — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2022

This incident occurred during what appears to be a joint BR Ambedkar Jayanti-Eid celebration. The tweet by ANI stated that the move was “…an attempt to set an example seemingly against caste discrimination.” One can see Swami Narayana’s bewildered expressions as he is made to take out chewed food from his mouth and feed the Congress MLA Khan.

It should be noted that the same Congress MLA, Zameer Ahmad Khan, also joined the Karnataka hijab controversy by arguing that the Islamic veil protects women’s beauty from potential rapists. He claimed that the hijab’s function as the girls grow up is to keep them behind Purdah since their beauty should not be seen. Hijab is used to conceal their attractiveness, he had claimed.

In February of this year, a criminal case of defrauding, trespassing, and threatening was filed against Congress MLA and former minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, his brother, and others. On the order of the Seventh Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Sampigehalli police station.

According to the FIR, Shahista Nazeen Khanum had a plot at Chokkanahalli, Yelahanka. On August 4, Khan, his brother Jameel Ahmed Khan, and others reportedly trespassed into their property with bulldozers and guns and warned them not to build anything there.

Tasneem Fathima, Khanum’s sister who has the Special Power of Attorney had stated that her sister possessed a 5,300-square-foot property in Yelahanka.