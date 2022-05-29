Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday 29th May 2022 that there will be no Namaz on the streets in Uttar Pradesh. He also mentioned that thousands of mics and loudspeakers have been removed from religious places, and this is a great relief to the people in the state who were earlier troubled by the noise from loudspeakers. He said that people must have seen how the unnecessary noise was got rid of by removing the loudspeakers. Yogi Adityanath came up with this statement while addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Uttar Pradesh state working committee meeting in Lucknow.

The UP CM noted that during the just concluded Ramazan, there was no namaz on roads in the state, and the festival was conducted peacefully along with Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti.

Yogi Adityanath said, “Today Uttar Pradesh is a riot-free state. This new government in Uttar Pradesh has resumed its previous works in the state and taking them ahead. You must have noticed in the last two months. We celebrate the Ram Navmi programs in a peaceful manner. We celebrate the hanuman Janotsav in a peaceful manner. It is happening for the first time in Uttar Pradesh that in the month of Ramzan, on the last day of the month, the Alvida Namaz is not offered on the streets of Uttar Pradesh. Now there will be no Namaz on the streets in Uttar Pradesh. For Namaz, there is a fixed place which is their house of worship either a mosque or an Idgah. Dharmik programs or religious programs will take place in their fixed places only. They will not take place on the streets.”

Yogi Adityanath further said, “You must also have seen how people get rid of the unnecessary noise they were coping with and how more than 70000 mics and loudspeakers of various religious places which caused trouble to senior citizens, patients, and infants and all are either taken off or their voice is limited to the prescribed premises. This in itself is an example of how small things like a mic and voluntarily which would once be a cause for riot and anarchy or mutual tensions between two communities are now checked and voluntarily taken off. This has created new hope and trust in the minds of the people of the state. The new Uttar Pradesh of the new India is ready to take this trust ahead and assert its new identity very strongly.”

Making an appeal to the party workers to be prepared for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections of 2024, Yogi Adityanath said, “I would like to appeal to all of the party workers through the working committee that let us resolve to prepare the grounds of the 2024 elections from right now. The people have trusted and voted for us looking at our dedication and work in the times of the Corona pandemic, and it is also the result of propagating the schemes of both the central and the state governments up to the people. Let us start preparing for 2024 right now. Let us resolve to work in a way that the people of Uttar Pradesh send 75 MPs to Lok Sabha in the 2024 elections to form a government in the center once again under the leadership of Narendra Modi. Let us work to achieve this target. I am all sure that with the hard work of all the leaders and the workers of the party, this target will be realized. Never forget what Atal Ji had once said, ‘Chhote man see koi bada nahi hota aur toote man see koi khada nahi hota’. One cannot become great with a narrow mind and one cannot stand firm with a broken heart.”