The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday rejected the Punjab government’s request to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in Haryana. After the Delhi police took custody of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the Punjab police reached the high court trying to stop the Delhi police from taking him back to Delhi.

Advocate General (AG) Anmol Rattan Sidhu said that the intervention by Haryana Police is ‘a violation of law’. He also argued that everything was going as per procedure but the Haryana police delayed the process. The Punjab government also urged the court to not let the Delhi Police cross the Haryana border with Bagga.

The Punjab Police objected to the Haryana Police’s actions when it stopped the Punjab Police team which had arrested BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. The Haryana Police halted the Punjab Police team in Kurukshetra on their route to Punjab after arresting Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his Delhi residence.

SSP SAS Nagar (Mohali, Punjab) wrote to SSP Kurukshetra (Haryana) complaining that their police party was halted by Haryana Police in Kurukshetra. In his letter, he argued that it amounted to illegal imprisonment and interference with the operation of the criminal justice system, and he requested that his police team should be liberated.

The letter reads, “That It has come to notice of the undersigned that the police party has been stopped by Haryana Police on Karnal-Kurukshetra highway. This tantamounts to illegal detention and interference in the administration of the criminal justice system.”

“It is submitted that the police party along with the arrested accused may be released so that he may be produced before the court of Hon’ble Sh. Ravitesh lnderjeet Singh, JMIC, Mohali (S.A.S Nagar) well within time as per law,” it further added.

In a high-voltage drama, Delhi police brought Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga back to Delhi after the intervention by Haryana Police. An FIR accusing the Punjab Police team of kidnapping Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has been registered by the Delhi Police. He was arrested by Punjab Police on 6th May 2022 in the morning for his remarks against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The reports indicate that 50 policemen in several cars came to arrest Tajinder Bagga from his residence.