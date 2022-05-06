Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is returning to Delhi with the Delhi police. BJP MLA Kapil Mishra informed in his tweet, “Tajinder Bagga is now returning to Delhi with Delhi Police. Truth always triumphs.”

A video shared by ANI showed Bagga accompanied by Delhi Police officials at Kurukshetra’s Thanesar Sadar police station. The Delhi Police team is on the way back to Delhi.

Journalist Preeti Choudhary tweeted, “Bagga being handed over to Delhi police by Haryana Police …Punjab police detained at Kurukshetra.”

The Punjab police car carrying BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga was stopped by Haryana police near Kurukshetra. Reportedly, the Punjab police are ‘detained’ at the Kurukshetra police station and the Delhi police are bringing Bagga back to Delhi.

An FIR accusing the Punjab Police team of kidnapping Bagga has been registered by the Delhi Police.

He was arrested by Punjab Police on 6th May 2022 in the morning for his remarks against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The reports indicate that 50 policemen in several cars came to arrest Tajinder Bagga from his residence.

Speaking to OpIndia, Tajinder Bagga’s father had said that the officials from Punjab police had assaulted him and had forcefully taken Bagga away.

Earlier, Punjab Police had registered an FIR against Bagga for his criticism of Arvind Kejriwal after the Delhi CM mocked ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie during the budget session of the Delhi assembly, calling it a jhoothi film. The film depicts the sufferings of the Kashmiri Hindus during the genocide they suffered in Kashmir in the late 1980s and early 1990s