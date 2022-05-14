Slain Kashmiri Hindu Rahul Bhat’s wife has alleged that the terrorists must have got the information about his whereabouts from his workplace. In yet another case of targeted killing of a Kashmiri Hindu in the Union Territory, terrorists killed a young Kashmiri Hindu Rahul Bhat on Thursday at Chadoora in Budgam.

Speaking to the media, Bhat’s wife said, “He used to say everyone behaves nicely with him and nobody can harm him. Yet nobody protected him, they must have asked someone about him and his identity, otherwise, how would they’ve known?”

Speaking to India Today, Bhat’s wife also shared that he felt insecure and was trying to get transferred to the district headquarters. However, his requests for a transfer were denied despite his repeated attempts.

Bhat’s father has also called for a detailed probe into the murder so that the entire truth of the matter can come out in front of everyone. He said, “First, they asked who Rahul Bhat is and then they shot him. We want an inquiry. There was a police station 100 feet away. There must have been security at the office but nobody was there. They should check CCTV footage.”

Protests by Kashmiri Hindus have erupted in the area following the dastardly murder. 350 Kashmiri Hindus working under the Prime Minister package submitted resignation en-masse after the murder by the Islamic terrorists. They said that since the state can’t provide them with adequate security, they don’t feel safe. Bhat was also employed under that scheme in the valley since 2011 and used to live in Budgam with his wife and 7 years old daughter.

Hundreds of Hindus in the area hit the streets to protest against the murder. The protesters blocked the highway and staged protests against the killing of Rahul Bhat. The demonstrations saw participation from government employees and families of Kashmiri Hindus living in Budgam. The protestors were lathi-charged and tear-gassed by the administration to break up the protest.

The 3 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists involved in the murder of Rahul Bhat were neutralized by the security forces yesterday. However, the Kashmiri Hindus in the valley continue to live under a cloud of fear as targeted killings continue to take place, at an ever-increasing rate.