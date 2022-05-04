On May 3, after the video of Wayanad MP and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a pub in Nepal went viral, many people speculated that he was talking to a Chinese diplomat Hou Yangi in the video. The alleged rumour got viral on social media, and Congress went into defensive mode. A number of tweets praising Gandhi started appearing on social media, and a few media houses ‘fact-checked’ the woman’s identity. Here is the video that has gone viral.

According to a report in India Today, the woman Gandhi was talking to in the video was not Chinese. She was a Nepali woman and a friend of the bride. Rabin Shrestha, CEO of Lord of the Drinks, the pub where Gandhi was seen attending a marriage function, told India Today that the woman was not a Chinese ambassador. He said, “She was a friend of the bride who was also invited to the wedding ceremony.”

The media also contacted a journalist with The Kathmandu Post from Nepal, Anil Giri, who ‘confirmed’ that the woman was a ‘Nepali’. He said, “The lady is definitely not the Chinese envoy. She is a Nepali woman from the bride’s side.”

OpIndia could not independently verify the above claims.

Based on the India Today report, Congress leaders’ slammed’ BJP and netizens who doubted Rahul Gandhi. Congress National Spokesperson Pawan Khera said, “All those who tweeted rubbish about #MyLeaderRahulGandhi, watch out. We will not take this lying down. Enough is enough.”

All those who tweeted rubbish about #MyLeaderRahulGandhi, watch out. We will not take this lying down. Enough is enough https://t.co/MWo1IXy196 — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) May 3, 2022

Aslam Shaikh, State Cabinet Minister, Maharashtra, said, “Baseless rumour spreads like wildfire… BJP’s fake NEWS factory is dangerous for democracy… This must stop.”

Baseless rumour spreads like wildfire…



BJP’s fake NEWS factory is dangerous for democracy… This must stop 🛑 #MyLeaderRahulGandhi https://t.co/qxsaAwQXIs — Aslam Shaikh, INC 🇮🇳 (@AslamShaikh_MLA) May 4, 2022

It is noteworthy that no statement had been released by the bride or groom in this regard. Also, China has not issued any statement ‘debunking’ the claims.

