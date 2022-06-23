Thursday, June 23, 2022
HomeNews ReportsShow of Strength of Shiv Sena rebel MLAs: 42 MLAs along with Eknath Shinde...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Show of Strength of Shiv Sena rebel MLAs: 42 MLAs along with Eknath Shinde seen at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati

After the initial movement of MLAs led by Eknath Shinde from Surat to Guwahati, 7 more MLAs arrived in Assam, and the number has now increased to 42

OpIndia Staff
Shiv Sena Rebel MLAs
Latest Group Photo of total 42 Rebel Shiv Sena leaders and Independents at Radisson Blu Hotel, Guwahati. Image: ANI
41

As Uddhav Thackeray continues to lose MLAs to rebel leader Eknath Shinde, the rebel camp has released visuals of the MLAs staying at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati as a show of strength. In the pictures, 42 MLAs from Maharashtra can be seen who are part of the rebel camp led by minister Eknath Shinde. These 42 MLAs include 35 Shiv Sena MLAs and 7 independent leaders supporting his cause.

In the video posted by news agency ANI, the leaders could be seen sitting together for a group photo in a show of strength. The leaders including bigwigs like Deepak Kesarkar and Pratap Sarnaik could be seen giving slogans in the support of Eknath Shinde and Balasaheb Thackeray. It is to be noted that in a recent letter published by Shinde on his Twitter, the MLAs complained of not getting their deserved share in the MVA government, among one of the reasons to defect from the Shiv Sena.

Yesterday, a total of Shiv Sena 34 MLAs signed a letter in support of Shinde, and now the number of party MLAs in Guwahati has gone up to 35. After the initial movement of MLAs led by Eknath Shinde from Surat to Guwahati, 7 more MLAs arrived in Assam, and the number has now increased to 42. Three leaders reportedly reached Guwahati this morning, while another four had already joined the camp Wednesday night.

The whole political unrest in Maharashtra started after reports of cross-voting during MLC elections, where the BJP won five seats despite lacking enough numbers in the assembly. Eknath Shinde, along with other rebel leaders, went untraceable after the results. Later it was reported that the rebel leaders of Shiv Sena were lodged in a hotel in Surat from where they shifted to Assam.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy govt launches free Drone Pilot training, placement program only for Christians and Muslims, BJP leader shares ad

OpIndia Staff -

‘We don’t want Uddhav Thackeray to quit’: What rebel Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar said while demanding return to ‘natural alliance’ with BJP

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Police arrest Faisal, Shohil and Salman for beating a middle-aged Dalit man to death after he opposed molestation of a girl

OpIndia Staff -

‘Why were we barred from going to Ayodhya?’ rebel Shiv Sena MLAs ask Uddhav Thackeray: Read full text of the open letter in English

OpIndia Staff -

‘Stone-pelters were paid Rs 500-1000 each’: Arrested Baba Biryani owner Mukhtar Baba reveals how the Kanpur violence was engineered

OpIndia Staff -

Shiv Sena carries out night long search to trace rebel minister Gulabrao Patil: How he planned his great escape to join Eknath Shinde

OpIndia Staff -

Guwahati: TMC workers protest outside the hotel where rebel Shiv Sena MLAs are staying, detained by police

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Coaching centres in Aligarh pull their shutters down after facing scrutiny for their role in Agnipath protests, 11 operators arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Eknath Shinde camp to claim a stake on Shiv Sena’s party symbol, may avoid anti-defection law if his claims hold true: Read details

OpIndia Staff -

Hours before Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar flew to Guwahati to join Eknath Shinde, his son had publicly sided with Uddhav Thackeray: What he...

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,193FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com