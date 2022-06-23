As Uddhav Thackeray continues to lose MLAs to rebel leader Eknath Shinde, the rebel camp has released visuals of the MLAs staying at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati as a show of strength. In the pictures, 42 MLAs from Maharashtra can be seen who are part of the rebel camp led by minister Eknath Shinde. These 42 MLAs include 35 Shiv Sena MLAs and 7 independent leaders supporting his cause.

In the video posted by news agency ANI, the leaders could be seen sitting together for a group photo in a show of strength. The leaders including bigwigs like Deepak Kesarkar and Pratap Sarnaik could be seen giving slogans in the support of Eknath Shinde and Balasaheb Thackeray. It is to be noted that in a recent letter published by Shinde on his Twitter, the MLAs complained of not getting their deserved share in the MVA government, among one of the reasons to defect from the Shiv Sena.

Yesterday, a total of Shiv Sena 34 MLAs signed a letter in support of Shinde, and now the number of party MLAs in Guwahati has gone up to 35. After the initial movement of MLAs led by Eknath Shinde from Surat to Guwahati, 7 more MLAs arrived in Assam, and the number has now increased to 42. Three leaders reportedly reached Guwahati this morning, while another four had already joined the camp Wednesday night.

The whole political unrest in Maharashtra started after reports of cross-voting during MLC elections, where the BJP won five seats despite lacking enough numbers in the assembly. Eknath Shinde, along with other rebel leaders, went untraceable after the results. Later it was reported that the rebel leaders of Shiv Sena were lodged in a hotel in Surat from where they shifted to Assam.